How To Watch: Pac-12 Tournament USC vs. Utah

Cable and Streaming details for the Pac-12 Tournament's quarterfinal matchup.

The Pac-12 Tournament officially kicked off on Wednesday and USC's opponent has finally been revealed.

No.7 Utah defeated No.10 Washington 98-95 which means the Huskies are out, and the Utes advance to the next round to take on the tough Trojans.

- How To Watch -

Teams: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes

Time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific

Round: Quarterfinals

Network: Pac-12 Network

Streaming: GetPac12Networks.com, "Pac-12 Now" app, and fuboTV.

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: T-Mobile Arena

Attendance Policy: Families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve. General public fans will not be able to attend at this time.

[Pac-12 Announces Tournament Attendance]

USC Record: 21-6 Overall, 15-5 Conference

Utah Record: 12-12 Overall, 8-11 Conference

Fun Fact: USC is 18-19 all-time at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans won the 2009 Pac-12 Tournament.

USC beat the Utes on January 2, 64-46 in Los Angeles kicking off the 2020-21 series with a W. However, Utah found their revenge and beat the Trojans 71-61 in Salt Lake City when USC hit the road on February 27.

USC trails the all-time series against the Utes, 21-26. Troy has yet to defeat Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament. In 2013 USC lost 69-66 and in 2016 they lost 80-72.

