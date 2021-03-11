How To Watch: Pac-12 Tournament USC vs. Utah
The Pac-12 Tournament officially kicked off on Wednesday and USC's opponent has finally been revealed.
No.7 Utah defeated No.10 Washington 98-95 which means the Huskies are out, and the Utes advance to the next round to take on the tough Trojans.
- How To Watch -
Teams: USC Trojans vs. Utah Utes
Time: 5:30 p.m. Pacific
Round: Quarterfinals
Network: Pac-12 Network
Streaming: GetPac12Networks.com, "Pac-12 Now" app, and fuboTV.
Location: Las Vegas, Nevada
Venue: T-Mobile Arena
Attendance Policy: Families of student-athletes will be allowed to attend as long as the Las Vegas public health authorities approve. General public fans will not be able to attend at this time.
[Pac-12 Announces Tournament Attendance]
USC Record: 21-6 Overall, 15-5 Conference
Utah Record: 12-12 Overall, 8-11 Conference
Fun Fact: USC is 18-19 all-time at the Pac-12 Tournament. The Trojans won the 2009 Pac-12 Tournament.
USC beat the Utes on January 2, 64-46 in Los Angeles kicking off the 2020-21 series with a W. However, Utah found their revenge and beat the Trojans 71-61 in Salt Lake City when USC hit the road on February 27.
USC trails the all-time series against the Utes, 21-26. Troy has yet to defeat Utah in the Pac-12 Tournament. In 2013 USC lost 69-66 and in 2016 they lost 80-72.
