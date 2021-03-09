Report Reveals USC Hooper Is Among Best In NCAA

The votes are in...

Sports Illustrated has announced their Men's "All-America" teams for the 2020-21 college basketball season and USC freshman Evan Mobley made the list.

Mobley graced SI's Second Team All-America list alongside Gonzaga's Drew Timme, Michigan's Hunter Dickinson, Gonzaga's Jalen Suggs, and Oregon's Chris Duarte.

Sports Illustrated writes, "Playing out West in the Pac-12, Mobley hasn't gotten quite the kind of buzz as fellow freshman Cunningham, but he's put together a stellar season in his own right. USC's staunch interior defense is largely a credit to Mobley and his length and shot-blocking abilities; and offensively, he's shooting 62.0% on twos while posting a high assist rate for a 7-footer. This March, the Trojans will likely go as far as Mobley (16.1 ppg, 8.6 rpg, 2.9 bpg) can take them."

Mobley has stunned college basketball analysts this season, becoming one of the most beloved breakout stars across the NCAA.

During his freshman campaign he appeared in 27 games, played 33.6 minutes, had a 58.2 field goal percentage, a 29.0 three-point field goal percentage, and 69.9 free throw percentage.

Mobley has also been named Pac-12 Freshman Of The Week seven times.

Mobley is a near lock to get selected high in the first round of the 2021 NBA draft. In fact, 247Sports created a mock NBA draft slating Mobley as the No.2 overall pick this year.

It is still unclear if Mobley will declare for the draft after USC's 2020-2021 season, but for now the focus remains on one thing - and that is winning the Pac-12 Tournament.

USC will play their first game on March 11, against the winner of the Utah vs. Washington matchup which airs Wednesday, March 10 at 1:00 p.m. Pacific.

UPDATE: USC freshman Evan Mobley has been named the Pac-12 Player of the Year, Pac-12 Freshman of the Year, and Pac-12 Defensive Player of the Year.



