USC Basketball: How to Watch Up to 3 Trojans Get Picked in This Week's NBA Draft
Three former USC men's basketball players are looking ahead to the 2024 NBA Draft this week. Guards Boogie Ellis, Isaiah Collier, and Bronny James all declared for the NBA Draft this year, which will take place from June 26-27.
The draft begins on Wednesday at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT. The second day of the draft begins much earlier at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The draft will air on ABC, ESPN, and ESPN+.
Collier heads to the NBA Draft after one season at USC, where he is expected to be a first-round pick. The former No. 1 recruit in his class coming into college was potentially viewed as a top-five pick in this draft, but fell after his freshman season did not go as plan. Collier averaged 16.3 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists per game in his freshman season, but missed about a month of the season due to a hand injury. The point guard is still a coveted prospect, but not seen quite as highly as he was before college.
James is also expected to get drafted, but most likely in the second round. The son of LeBron James is expected by many to get drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers so that he can play alongside his dad in the NBA. In one year of college hoops with the Trojans, Bronny averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.
Unlike his younger teammates, Ellis enters the draft with extensive college experience having spent five years in college, including the final three years at USC. Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, and 3.0 assists per game in his final year of college. Unlike with Collier and James, there is a stronger chance that Ellis goes undrafted.
