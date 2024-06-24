USC Basketball: Would Bronny James Have Even Played At All on Elite NCAA Team?
With the NBA Draft slated to kick off this Wednesday evening, a trio of former USC Trojans guards could all get selected at some point in the 58-person draft. One-and-done former five-star recruit Isaiah Collier, formerly seen as a guaranteed lottery pick, seems likely to be selected at some point midway through the first round. Sharpshooting five-year guard Boogie Ellis, a two-time All-Pac-12 Teamer and the Trojans' best player last year, is considered a fringe second round selection (he's currently ranked at No. 78 on ESPN's big board). Their backup, Bronny James, is seen as a lock to be drafted thanks to the possibility, however remote, that his dad LeBron James — still an All-Star after 21 seasons — could decline his current option and look to sign with whichever team drafts the 19-year-old.
The younger James, however, may have a long way to go in the pros. Longtime New York media personality Chris "Mad Dog" Russo took to "The Dan Patrick Show" to take a swipe at James, a 6-foot-4 combo guard who had a pretty rough showing for USC during his 2023-24 season with the beleaguered club, which finished at 15-18 and missed the NCAA Tournament.
"I don't think Bronny James is that good. He scored four points a game at USC [Editor's Note: He scored 4.8 points a game, to be precise]. I mean, geez. I mean, he'd be on the bench. He wouldn't even play at UConn. So he needs another year of college basketball. That's the first thing," Russo said.
Read More: NBA Coach Expects Bronny James Will Be Drafted Before No. 50 Pick
Connecticut won its second straight title last season, and is generally seen as the class of the NCAA.
"And then if you bring him in and you use a first round pick on him, you know, you're going to hurt your team that way. And then you got to deal with, you're going to play him. You know, you sit him on the bench, and then you bring LeBron in, and then who's running the team. I think it's a mess," Russo noted.
Read More: USC Basketball: Bronny James to Attend Second Workout for West Contender
Bronny James is not expected to last past the Lakers' second round pick on Thursday, currently No. 55. If Los Angeles hears another team plans to take a flier on him sooner, there's certainly a chance the team trades up to secure his services, if it means it will make LeBron happy.
More USC: JuJu Watkins Works with Veteran NBA Coach to Improve Key Skill