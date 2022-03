How To Watch: USC vs. UCLA

Teams: USC Trojans vs. UCLA Bruins

Format: Pac-12 Tournament

Team Records: USC [26-6], UCLA [24-6]

Date: Thursday, March 11, 2022

Game Time: 8:30 p.m. PT

Location: Las Vegas, Nevada

TV: FS1

Streaming: FuboTV

Bracket:

USA TODAY

-----

