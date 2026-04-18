The One Trait That Could Make Each USC Trojans Prospect an NFL Star

Although statistics are the resume builder of an NFL prospect, the true evaluation of a future superstar comes from a player's most translatable traits. The USC Trojans' 2026 draft class features several prospects with one defining skill that consistently shows up on tape and in the data. These are the traits that give each player a realistic path from potential contributor to star impact.

Makai Lemon - Body Control

Dec 27, 2024; Las Vegas, NV, USA; Southern California Trojans wide receiver Makai Lemon (6) catches the ball against Texas A&M Aggies defensive back Jaydon Hill (8) in the second half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Of all the receivers in the 2026 NFL Draft class, Makai Lemon has been deemed the most technically sound of the group. His body control translates through both his route running and his catch consistency. In over 175 targets over the last two seasons, Lemon has only three drops. Despite not having elite speed, Lemon's sure hands and ability to create separation makes him a quarterback's best friend.

Kamari Ramsey - Play Recognition

Nov 7, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Northwestern Wildcats quarterback Preston Stone (8) throws under pressure from Southern California Trojans safety Kamari Ramsey (7) during the second half at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images | Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Kamari Ramsey is coming off an injury riddled season, but thankfully for him, he wins off of his mind. Although it may seem a bit cliche, Ramsey's ability to read plays and be an effective tackler in space allows him to line up in multiple positions. At USC he was asked to line up in coverage, over tight ends and even in the box as run support. That kind of versatility will allow coaches to place him where they need him rather than him only seeing the field under ideal circumstances.

Ja’Kobi Lane - Catch Radius

Sep 6, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans wide receiver Ja'Kobi Lane (8) makes a one handed catch for a touchdown as he is defended by Georgia Southern Eagles defensive back Tracy Hill Jr. (12) during the first quarter at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Ja'Kobi Lane has proven that when healthy, he is a big play waiting to happen. Although he only had four receiving touchdowns last season, Lane was a touchdown machine in 2024 with 12. As a player with dangerous jump-ball potential, Lane translates as a big red-zone target that quarterbacks will love to trust in "go-to-have-it" situations. As he continues to sharpen his route running, Lane's large strike zone will make him a dangerous weapon both down field and even in the intermediate game.

Lake McRee - Strong Hands

Oct 18, 2025; South Bend, Indiana, USA; Southern California Trojans tight end Lake McRee (87) attempts to catch the ball while Notre Dame Fighting Irish cornerback Christian Gray (6) defends in the first half at Notre Dame Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images | Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

At 243 pounds, Lake McRee is the definition of your modern tight end. In today's league where tight ends are featured in the passing game more than ever, McRee fits right in. He's not a bad run blocker, but what he showed at USC is that he is good at catching the ball in traffic and grew into a reliable middle of the field threat. He may not be a high-volume receptions player at the next level, but similar to his time at USC especially in 2025, McRee does have some big play capabilities to him that could make him a force in the right system.

Anthony Lucas - Power at the Point of Attack

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive lineman Anthony Lucas (DL50) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Anthony Lucas is still raw as a prospect in a way, but the force he plays with is something he can win with early on. Lucas may not be a great pass rusher right now, finishing last season with only three sacks, but the run game is where he brings instant impact. Lucas' big frame and 85-inch wing span make him a strong tackler and edge setter. His success at the next level may be scheme dependent, but either way the strength will stand out.

Bishop Fitzgerald - Strong Instincts

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Southern California defensive back Bishop Fitzgerald (DB35) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Bishop Fitgerald is a ballhawk safety through and through. With five interceptions in 2025 along with three pass breakups, Fitzgerald showed that despite being on his third team that insticts translate wherever he goes. Turnover creation is one of the most valuable traits a defensive back can have. Especially in today's league where quarterbacks are averaging 35-plus pass attempts. Fitzgerald's ability to consistently find the ball gives him a pathway to being a real difference maker rather than just a steady starter.

Eric Gentry - Motor

Oct 28, 2023; Berkeley, California, USA; USC Trojans linebacker Eric Gentry (18) gestures during the third quarter against the California Golden Bears at California Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Eric Gentry is just one of those linebackers that plays extremely hard. Might now sound like the most uplifting complement, but Gentry's motor has been the driver of his success. Finishing his collegiate career with 195 tackles, 19.5 tackles for loss and a few forced fumbles, Gentry has shown that he just has a knack for being around the ball.

Play disruption is something that Gentry does at nearly an elite level and that makes him scheme versatile. Similar to Ramsey's play recognition, Gentry's motor creates opportunity for him to see the field by simply being able to impact the game no matter where he is lined up.

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