UCLA QB Nico Iamaleava Announces Decision for 2026 As JMU's Bob Chesney Takes Over Bruins
In a huge win for new coach Bob Chesney, UCLA's Nico Iamaleava will stay with the Bruins for the 2026 season, the quarterback announced in an Instagram post on Monday.
"NO PLACE LIKE HOME. Back with my brothers," the QB wrote. "Same vision. Same goals. Same grind. Locked in. Time to work!"
Iamaleava’s re-signing comes roughly three weeks after UCLA announced its plans to hire Chesney, the former James Madison head coach, to a five-year deal. The Bruins started the 2025 season with coach DeShaun Foster, but fired him after a 0–3 start. Tom Skipper filled in until Chesney’s hiring.
Now that the former five-star recruit’s re-signing is official, Chesney can better build around the QB, who finished the 2025 campaign with 1,928 passing yards, 13 touchdowns and seven interceptions. Notably, the QB unexpectedly left Tennessee for UCLA last offseason after he and the Vols failed to agree to a deal—a dramatic experience that, of course, fueled intrigue regarding his decision here.
Though the Bruins finished the year just 3–9, Iamaleava was the bright spot for a troubled offense. And now, with Chesney at the helm, the 21-year-old will get another chance to showcase his talents ahead of an eventual NFL draft bid, while the Bruins can enjoy some continuity ahead of what they hope will be a turnaround next fall.