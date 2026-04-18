Incoming USC Transfer KJ Lewis With Encouraging Player Ranking

The USC Trojans made a splash in the transfer portal by landing former Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis. Here is where Lewis ranks among the top transfers in college basketball this offseason.

KJ Lewis Ranked As No. 21 Transfer

Feb 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Chase Ross (2) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

According to On3 Industry Rankings, KJ Lewis is ranked as the No. 21 player to enter the transfer portal this offseason. Lewis is a 6-4, 210 pound guard that is heading into his fourth collegiate season. Lewis was with the Arizona Wildcats from 2023-2025 and with Georgetown in 2025-26.

Lewis is coming off his most productive season. With the Hoyas, he averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game. Lewis shot 40.8 percent from the field, 30.5 percent from three-point land, and 75.2 percent from the free throw line. He was named Third-team All-BIg East.

Feb 14, 2026; Storrs, Connecticut, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) shoots the ball against UConn Huskies guard Solo Ball (1) in the second half at Harry A. Gampel Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The No. 1 ranked player in the transfer portal is former Kansas Jayhawks center Flory Bidunga. He averaged 13.3 points, 9.0 rebounds and 2.6 blocks, and 1.5 assists on 64.0 percent shooting as a sophomore for the Jayhawks in 2025-26. Bidunga is now with the Louisville Cardinals.

The highest ranked uncommitted player in the portal is currently former Iowa State Cyclones forward Milan Momcilovic. He is ranked as the No. 2 overall transfer. Momcilovic averaged 16.9 points and 3.1 rebounds on 50.6 percent shooting from the field and 48.7 percent from three-point land as a junior for the Cyclones in 2025-26. He entered the portal while also going through the NBA Draft process.

USC’s Transfer Portal Losses

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jerry Easter II (8) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

While USC is off to a good start in the portal by landing a four-star transfer in Lewis, they have also had their fair share of departures. Four players from USC’s 2025-26 team have entered the portal: guard Jordan Marsh, guard Jerry Easter II, guard Amarion Dickerson, and guard EJ Neal Jr.

The good news for USC is that they will be a getting back guards Rodney Rice and Alijah Arenas. Both of them battle through injuries all season long. Rice was shut down for the season after just six games due to a shoulder injury. In the games he played, he averaged a team-high 20.3 points per game.

Alijah Arenas was USC’s highest rated class of 2025 recruit. The five-star guard missed a majority of the season due to a torn meniscus suffered in the offseason. Arenas ended up playing in 14 games, averaging 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

USC finished the season with a 18-14 record and a mark of 7-13 in Big Ten conference play. They missed out on the NCAA Tournament for the third straight season. What made this so disappointing is that the season got off to a such a great start. The Trojans were out of the gates hot, going 8-0 and winning the 2025 Maui Invitational in the process.

The Trojans faltered down the stretch of Big Ten play, losing their final eight games of the season. Will coach Eric Musselman get USC back to the big dance in 2026-27?

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