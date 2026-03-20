The USC Basketball Player the Trojans Can't Lose to the Transfer Portal

The USC Trojans are going to have some more roster shakeup this offseason as USC will have only five scholarship players that will have eligibility next season. One of the most important tasks ahead for the Trojans is retaining the players they can, and it will be interesting to see what Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice decide to do when it comes to their 2026 NBA Draft decision.

Here is why Jacob Cofie is the USC basketball player that can't lose to the transfer portal.

What makes Jacob Cofie so valuable

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Cofie successfully earned the title as one of the Trojans’ bruisers this season after dominating at times against Big Ten opponents.

The conference was filled with quality big men from top to bottom. And yet the sophomore Cofie was able to deliver performances to remember when USC needed him the most. To end his first year with the Trojans, Cofie finished with at least 10 points or more in his final three games of the season vs. Washington twice and UCLA.

Throughout the season, he established himself as one of the best rebounding forwards in the Big Ten. Cofie had six games with at least eight rebounds. Players who have a knack for rebounding don't grow on trees, meaning Musselman and the Trojans must do everything in their power to try and keep Cofie out of the tansfer portal.

A much-needed veteran presence down low

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) reacts in the second half against the Michigan Wolverines at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

A lot of the talk surrounding the Trojans this season revolved around their backcourt. Arenas, Rice, Chad Baker-Mazara, and Kam Woods commanded a lot of attention from opposing defenses.

The Trojans were expected to have a good season with Arenas, Rice, and Baker-Mazara leading the backcourt, but they never played together with injuries and a dismissal getting in the way. That forced USC coach Eric Musselman to turn to the frontcourt and trusted Ezra Ausar and Cofie to get things done.

Cofie averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists for the Trojans this season. He stepped up for Musselman when relied upon.

Taking a look at the other candidate

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jerry Easter II (8) dribbles defended by Michigan Wolverines guard Elliot Cadeau (3) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Another player the Trojans must try to retain is guard Jerry Easter. Appearing in 29 games, but only starting in seven, Easter was able to make a name for himself in limited minutes. In his 29 appearances, Easter reached double-digit minutes in 21 games, He finished his year with 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game.

The Trojans are projected to be thin at guard with their 2026 recruiting class consisting of forwards and a center. If USC is able to bring back Arenas, then bringing back Easter doesn't become a huge priority, but if the former declares for the draft, Easter's retainment becomes important.

Easter has the potential to become a really good guard at the collegiate level. He was ranked as the No. 6 combo guard and No. 43 player in the country according to 247Sports' rankings prior to singing with the Trojans. It's just up to the coaching staff to get the most and develop the young guard.

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