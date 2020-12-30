USC Hoops: Isaiah Mobley Picked Up A New Hobby In Quarantine

After a three week hiatus the Trojans didn't skip a beat in their first game back on the court. USC looked solid against Santa Clara, and shut out the Broncos on offense ending the night with a 86-63 victory. The starting six hardly looked like a team who had limited practice time leading up to their first game back since December 8th.

The Trojans defense picked up right where they left off running the Broncos off the three-point line and building a wall on the interior. To no surprise the Mobley brothers had stellar performances as Evan Mobley finished the night with 17 points, 7 rebs and 3 blocks, and Isaiah Mobley finished with 13 points, 7 rebs, and 2 blocks.

Andy Enfield even commented Isaiah Mobley's performance after the game citing,

“I thought he played terrific basketball tonight. He was active on offense, he made quick decisions, he finished some of his shots, he made a three - he’s been shooting the ball very well in practice - and defensively he was very active. I thought Isaiah played a terrific all around game.” (Enfield)

However, the humble sophomore drew the credit back to the team as whole. "As a team we've been anxious to play cause it's been so long. I think the excitement took over as an energy and allowed us to stay focused and stay sharp. We are a pretty good team too." (Mobley)

The 20 day game-less stretch was the longest amount of time the Trojans had been out of commission since the 1967 season when they went 36 days without playing a game.

Despite the long break, the Trojans didn't look rusty. They finished the night 46.6% (FG), 50.0% (FG), and 57.9% (FT). USC led over Santa Clara in nearly every category but specifically in points off turnovers [USC:15 SC:9] and points in the paint [USC:44 SC:26].

Now that the Trojans are back in action they will look to keep up the momentum against Colorado and Utah this week. Isaiah Mobley may even continue to implement his new quarantine hobby as part of his pregame routine.

"I picked up yoga [in quarantine], I've been doing it even up to today and it's been helping me a lot. I've been reading that's helped a lot too, and some of my coaches have been doing this insanity program and it consists of of push-ups and calisthenics kinda stuff in the house and body weight stuff I've been doing that as a past time."

The Trojans play their first Pac-12 opponent, Colorado for a New Years Eve special at The Galen Center, 6:00 p.m PST, on ESPN2.

