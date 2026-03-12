Massive Jazzy Davidson Injury Update as USC Prepares for NCAA Tournament

USC women’s basketball received encouraging news ahead of the NCAA Tournament as star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson will be available for March Madness after sustaining a shoulder injury during the Big Ten Tournament.

The program confirmed the update Wednesday in a post on X, easing concerns after Davidson briefly exited USC’s loss to the Washington Huskies last week. For a team that struggled with health and consistency during the regular season, her availability is critical as the Trojans prepare for Selection Sunday.

Injury Scare in Big Ten Tournament

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson suffered the injury just five minutes into USC’s March 5 matchup against Washington at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. The freshman guard was hit in front of the Trojans’ bench while running in transition and immediately grabbed her right shoulder.

USC trainers quickly attended to Davidson as she appeared to be in pain on the sideline. She briefly headed to the locker room while officials reviewed the play. The contact was ultimately ruled incidental.

Remarkably, Davidson returned to the game just one minute of game time later. However, the injury appeared to affect her performance throughout the afternoon. She finished with eight points on 2-of-13 shooting and was seen shaking her right arm following multiple shots.

Despite the tough outing, the bigger concern afterward centered on her long-term availability. USC’s season and its hopes of making noise in the NCAA Tournament hinge heavily on Davidson’s all-around production.

Freshman Star Carrying USC’s Offense

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) reaches in on USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) as she controls the ball in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Davidson has been one of the most impactful freshmen in college basketball this season. In 30 games, she is averaging 17.6 points, 5.7 rebounds, 4.2 assists, 2.0 steals, and 2.0 blocks per game.

Those numbers highlight her versatility on both ends of the floor. She ranks among the Big Ten’s top scorers while also serving as a defensive playmaker for USC.

Her consistency throughout the season earned national recognition. Davidson was named Big Ten Freshman of the Year and selected to the All-Big Ten First Team, becoming the first USC player to win the freshman honor. Head coach Lindsay Gottlieb previously praised the freshman’s unique impact.

“She’s just capable of doing almost anything on a basketball court. She’s unique. I know there are several good freshmen in the country. We know how good she is. We see it every day, and we think there’s no one better.”

That level of trust reflects how quickly Davidson has become a leader on the floor and a foundational piece of the program.

USC Awaiting NCAA Tournament Fate

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

USC finished the season 17-13 overall and 9-9 in Big Ten play while navigating a roster that dealt with injuries and significant adjustments.

The Trojans now await their NCAA Tournament placement on Selection Sunday. USA TODAY’s Mitchell Northam recently projected USC as a No. 9 seed, while other bracket forecasts place the Trojans closer to the No. 8 line. Regardless of seeding, Davidson’s availability dramatically changes USC’s outlook.

Her scoring, playmaking, and defensive activity have made her the team’s most dynamic presence this season. With Watkins expected back next year and top recruit Saniyah Hall arriving in 2026, Davidson also represents the future core of the program.

For now, though, the focus is March. As USC awaits their opening round opponent, they at least know they will heading to March Madness at full strength. This team may not be a Cinderella story, but they will be an underdog to aware in the round of 64.

SIGN UP FOR THE USC TROJANS NEWSLETTER HERE!