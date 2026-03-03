Jazzy Davidson Makes USC History With Latest Freshman Honor
USC Trojans star freshman guard Jazzy Davidson has had a remarkable season for the Trojans. Her leadership and talent in a season of many twists and turns for the Trojans, without star guard JuJu Watkins, earned her Big Ten Freshman of the Year.
Davidson is the first USC player ever to win Big Ten Freshman of the Year. Entering the Big Ten tournament, Davidson is one of the top scorers and rising stars in the conference and in the country as she leads the Trojans in scoring, averaging 17.9 points per game, 5.9 rebounds, and 4.3 assists.
Watkins won Pac-12 Freshman of the Year in 2024, but Davidson marks the Trojans' first ever winner in the new conference.
Davidson has also proven to be a dominant defender for the Trojans, averaging 2.1 blocks and 2.0 steals this season. Her talents, however, go way beyond the box score. In the absence of Watkins, which has proven to be a crushing blow for USC throughout the season, Davidson's leadership as a freshman has been remarkable.
Jazzy Davidson Aims to Lead Trojans On Big Ten Tournament Run
The Trojans finished the regular season with a 17-11 overall record and went 9-9 in conference play. Without Davidson's leadership, it is very unlikely that the Trojans are in the spot they are in entering the Big Ten Tournament. In the Trojans' 73-50 home loss to the No. 2 UCLA Bruins to close out the regular season, Davidson scored 12 points, one rebound, and one steal.
USC enters the Big Ten tournament as the No. 9 seed and will open up against the No. 8-seeded Washington Huskies. Davidson and the Trojans have played the Huskies once this season, beating the then-No. 21-ranked Washington, 59-50 on Dec. 7 at the Galen Center.
In that win, Davidson led the charge for the Trojans, scoring 22 points, 12 rebounds, and four assists on 10-of-21 shooting from the field. The Trojans, despite only being six games over .500, are in good shape to make the NCAA Tournament. Entering their Big Ten Tournament matchup against the Huskies, the Trojans are projected to be a No. 8 seed in the NCAA Tournament, per ESPN's Charlie Creme's Women's Bracketology predictions.
Why Davidson Has Potential to Fuel Trojans Tournament Run
USC fans would love nothing more than for Davidson, fresh off her Big Ten Freshman of the Year award honor, to lead the Trojans to a deep run in the conference tournament.
Even with the injury to Watkins, USC entered the season with massive expectations to make a deep tournament run. Despite all the highs and lows they’ve been through this season, the Trojans, with Davidson’s leadership, have the potential to accomplish all their goals, and that can start by getting hot in the Big Ten tournament.
USC’s Big Ten tournament matchup against Washington is scheduled for Thursday at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The tip-off between the Huskies and Trojans is scheduled for 9 a.m. PT with the game broadcast on the Big Ten Network.
