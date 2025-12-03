USC Makes Huge Flip From Ohio State As Trojans Sign Recruits To No. 1 Ranked Class

Under the leadership of coach Lincoln Riley and general manager Chad Bowden, the USC Trojans have the No. 1 recruiting class in 2026, according to both 247Sports' and On3's rankings. Not only is USC's class filled with highly-ranked prospects, it is also filled to the brim. The Trojans' 34 commits is one of the largest classes in the country.

Headlined by five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe and five-star tight end Mark Bowman, USC class has plenty of star power. The Trojans also addressed key positions of need, adding top recruits along the offensive and defensive lines.

On Wednesday morning, Mater Dei wide receiver Kayden Dixon-Wyatt flipped his commitment from Ohio State to USC, giving the Trojans another top wide receiver in the 2026 class. As of 8:00 a.m. PT, Dixon-Wyatt has not officially signed yet.

Fellow Mater Dei receiver and current Ohio State commit Chris Henry Jr. has been rumored to flip to Oregon if he does falter with the Buckeyes. Does the departure of Ohio State coach Brian Hartline change anything? USC defensive lineman Jahkeem Stewart is recruiting Henry Jr. on social media.

@ChrisHenryJr come out west and run with me and @BoobieFeaster23 — Jahkeem “THANOS” Stewart (@flashoutjah) December 3, 2025

With the Trojans announcing signatures early Wednesday morning, take a detailed look at USC's No. 1 recruiting class.

Full List of 2026 Early Signees

Malik Brooks, Defensive Line — St. Pius X-St. Matthias Academy, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 165 defensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-4, 330

Notable Offers: Texas A&M, Florida, Notre Dame

Simote Katoanga, Defensive Line — Santa Margarita, California

4-star (247Sports), No. 25 defensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-4.5, 255

Notable Offers: Notre Dame, Clemson, Texas

John Fifita, Offensive Line — Saint Francis, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 129 interior offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-6, 350

Notable Offers: Arizona, Arizona State, UCLA

Andrew Williams, Defensive End — Fremont, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 97 edge

Height/Weight: 6-5, 220

Notable Offers: San Diego State, Colorado State

Chase Deniz, Offensive Line — Cathedral Catholic, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 121 offensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-7, 291

Notable Offers: Boise State, UCLA, Colorado State

Taylor Johnson, Linebacker — Cajon, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 141 linebacker

Height/Weight: 6-1, 210

Notable Offers: Arizona, Washington State, UNLV

Jayden Crowder, Defensive Back — Santa Margarita, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 66 cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 165

Notable Offers: Cal, Duke, Penn State

Luc Weaver, Wide Receiver — Notre Dame, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 49 wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-3, 205

Notable Offers: Minnesota, Washington, Kansas

Deshonne Redeaux, Running Back — Oaks Christian, California

4-star (247Sports), No. 6 running back

Height/Weight: 5-10, 195

Notable Offers: Michigan, Washington, Ohio State, Notre Dame

Madden Riordan, Defensive Back — Sierra Canyon, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 53 cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-11, 150

Notable Offers: UCLA, Oklahoma, Texas A&M

Brandon Lockhart, Cornerback — Sierra Canyon, California

4-star (247Sports), No. 24 cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170

Notable Offers: Oregon, Texas A&M, Georgia, Notre Dame

Josiah Jefferson, Tight End — Southwestern College, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 1 tight end (Junior College rankings)

Height/Weight: 6-5, 230

Notable Offers: Utah, North Carolina, Arizona

Ja'Myron 'Tron' Baker, Wide Receiver — Sierra Canyon, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 92 wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-1, 170

Notable Offers: Tennessee, Miami, Colorado

Joshua Holland, Cornerback — St. John Bosco, California

3-star (247Sports), No. 52 cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-2, 170

Notable Offers: Washington, UCLA, Florida State

Esun Tafa, Offensive Line — Corner Canyon, Utah

4-star (247Sports), No. 5 interior offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-4, 305

Notable Offers: Utah, Washington, UCLA

Kannon Smith, Offensive Line — Valor Christian, Colorado

3-star (247Sports), No. 64 offensive tackle

Height/Weight: 6-5, 300

Notable Offers: Texas Tech, Alabama, Michigan

Jaimeon Winfield, Defensive Line — Richardson, Texas

4-star (247Sports), No. 3 defensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-4, 310

Notable Offers: Texas A&M, Alabama, Georgia

Jaimeon Winfield has signed with the USC Trojans.



Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster, Wide Receiver — DeSoto, Texas

4-star (247Sports), No. 10 wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-1, 180

Notable Offers: Texas A&M, LSU

Roderick Tezeno Jr., Wide Receiver — Opelousas, Louisiana

3-star (247Sports), No. 68 wide receiver

Height/Weight: 6-2.5, 175

Notable Offers: Houston, Tulane

Braeden Jones, Defensive End — Mount Carmel, Illinois

3-star (247Sports), No. 63 defensive end

Height/Weight: 6-4, 250

Notable Offers: Michigan, Ohio State

Jonas Williams, Quarterback — Lincoln-Way East, Illinois

4-star (247Sports), No. 9 quarterback

Height/Weight: 6-1.5, 215

Notable Offers: Oregon, Alabama, Illinois

Jake Johnson, Defensive Line — Prosper, Texas

3-star (247Sports), No. 99 defensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-3, 290

Notable Offers: Wisconsin, Baylor

Peyton Dyer, Defensive Back — Tyner, Tennessee

3-star (247Sports), No. 39 cornerback

Height/Weight: 6-0, 190

Notable Offers: Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina

Breck Kolojay, Offensive Line — IMG Academy, Florida

4-star (247Sports), No. 22 offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-5.5, 320

Notable Offers: Georgia, Ohio State, Tennessee

Keenyi Pepe, Offensive Line — IMG Academy, Florida

5-star (247Sports), No. 1 offensive lineman

Height/Weight: 6-7, 320

Notable Offers: Florida, Miami, Nebraska

Elbert Hill IV, Cornerback

4-star (247Sports), No. 7 cornerback

Height/Weight: 5-10, 175

Notable Offers: Oregon, Ohio State, Alabama

Shahn Alston, Running Back

4-star (247Sports), No. 12 running back

Height/Weight: 5-9, 205

Notable Offers: Georgia, Penn State, South Carolina

Luke Wafle, Defensive End — Hun School, New Jersey

4-star (247Sports), No. 10 Edge

Height/Weight: 6-5.5, 245

Notable Offers: Penn State, Ohio State

Recruiting Surprises, Flips & Misses

Kayden Dixon-Wyatt

USC pursued four-star Kayden Dixon-Wyatt throughout his recruiting process, and the Trojans seemingly haven't let up despite Dixon-Wyatt's commitment to Ohio State. A number of his teammates are committed to USC, including Bowman, defensive lineman Tomuhini Topui, and linebacker Shaun Scott. Can the Trojans pull him away from the Buckeyes on Wednesday?

However, another one of Dixon-Wyatt's Mater Dei teammates is also committed with him to Ohio State, Chris Henry Jr. Despite the noise surrounding Dixon-Wyatt, he has not officially decommitted from the Buckeyes.

Chris Henry Jr.

Five-star wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. has been committed to Ohio State since the summer of 2023, but that hasn't stopped USC, along with Oregon, from recruiting the elite talent out of Mater Dei. While the Ducks are reportedly the biggest threat of flipping Henry Jr. away from Ohio State if he does not sign with the Buckeyes, his social media activity implies that USC still has a chance.

Before the Early Signing Period on Tuesday, Henry Jr. posted a picture of a USC hat, an Oregon hat, and an Ohio State onto his Instagram story.

Ethan 'Boobie' Feaster

Four-star wide receiver Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is reportedly being pursued by Texas A&M, and the DeSoto, Texas, product could be considered one of the biggest risks of flipping away from USC. However, a number of insiders predict Feaster to sign with the Trojans come Wednesday.

Decommitments?

Four-star cornerback and junior college product Jakwon Morris decommitted from USC and flipped to Illinois in late November, but it appears as though Morris might be the only recruit to leave the Trojans' class.

While signing day is known for surprises, USC could receive 34 signatures with little to no drama. Hopefully for Trojans fans, the only excitement comes from recruits like Dixon-Wyatt flipping to USC.

Position-by-Position Breakdown

USC's group of 34 commits is split down the middle with 17 recruits on offense and the other 17 recruits from the defensive side of the ball. Here's an in-depth breakdown of how all 34 fit into USC's class and roster:

Offense

Quarterback

USC landed four-star quarterback Jonas Williams from Oregon early in the cycle, and Williams has been one of the Trojans' biggest recruiters ever since. Williams' highlight reel from his junior season display his arm strength and an ability to throw on the move.

As expected with a quarterback committed to Riley, Williams can make opposing defenses pay with his legs as a dynamic rusher. His athleticism also allows him to extend plays and make defenders miss while scrambling out of the pocket. He has the ability to create something out of nothing, but Williams highlight tape also shows him standing in the pocket and completing passes in rhythm.

With the future of starting quarterback Jayden Maiava unclear, the Trojans still have freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet who is expected to take over USC's offense in the future. As a result, Williams can expect to redshirt as a freshman while developing under Riley and Trojans quarterbacks coach Luke Huard.

Running Back

USC landed two running backs in the 2026 class, four-star prospects Deshonne Redeaux and Shahn Alston. They are both ranked inside the top 15 at the position, according to 247Sports, and both could be early contributors for the Trojans offense.

USC's running back room was decimated by injuries in 2025, and walk-on running back King Miller took advantage of the opportunity and became the Trojans' lead back. With the future of the position somewhat unclear, Redeaux and Alston will likely see the field early in their respective careers.

Wide Receiver

Four-star Ethan "Boobie" Feaster is USC's highest-rated wide receiver commit, and he has the potential to be the next star receiver in Riley's offense with the Trojans. Feaster has the athleticism and breakaway speed to take a screen pass to the end zone, but his highlight tape also reveals his ability to break tackles and make contested catches. With a rather large group of wide receivers committed in the class of 2026, Feaster stands out.

The other wide receiver recruits for USC bring a depth of skillsets with four-star Luc Weaver's size being one of his biggest advantages compared to Ja'Myron Baker's length and speed. Four-star wide receiver Trent Mosley could excel in the slot, and he might make an early impact on special teams for USC.

Roderick Tezeno shouldn't be forgotten as his high school highlights show he's a big play waiting to happen. Given Riley's history with receivers, Tezeno figures to be a key part of USC's passing attack moving forward.

Tight End

Five-star Mark Bowman was highly sought after during the recruiting process, and he ultimately chose USC over Georgia and Oregon, among other top programs. Reportedly signing a historic NIL deal with the Trojans, Bowman figures to be a key target in Riley's offense. Standing at 6-4.5, 225 pounds, Bowman should arrive on campus ready to make an impact.

Lost in the wake of Bowman is three-star tight end Josiah Jefferson who committed to USC in October. Jefferson is a similar size to Bowman, and his body coordination stands out for a tight end. He is the top tight end from the junior college ranks and the No. 6 overall junior college prospect, per 247Sports.

Offensive Line

On the offensive line, five-star offensive tackle Keenyi Pepe headlines the class. His highlights from IMG Academy show Pepe playing the position with the necessary nastiness. Pepe bullies defenders in both pass and run blocking, and his hands combined with his power appear to be his biggest strength.

The Trojans clearly made the position a priority, landing four-star Vlad Dyakonov as well as three-stars Chase Deniz and Kannon Smith. Additionally, USC landed three interior offensive line recruits: Breck Kolojay, Esun Tafa, and John Fifita.

Defense

Defensive Line

Like the offensive line, USC clearly made defensive line recruiting a priority. Perhaps the Trojans' biggest win of the entire cycle was flipping four-star Tomuhini Topui away from Oregon and keeping the Mater Dei product home. Topui has been a constant presence on USC's campus since committing to the Trojans, and he has been a peer recruiter for the 2026 class.

More importantly, is Topui's dominant play on the field. Paired with four-star defensive linemen Jaimeon Winfield and Simote Katoanga, USC has one of the best defensive line classes in the country. All three play the position with power and can reset the line of scrimmage. In fact, all three of Winfield, Topui, and Katoanga could be some of the earliest contributors out of the USC's 2026 recruiting class.

At the edge position, the Trojans are bringing even more talent. Four-star edge Luke Wafle was one of the biggest risers on USC's commit list, soaring up the national rankings into the top 50, and the Trojans eventually landed Wafle over Penn State. Playing a premium position, Wafle could also see the field early under defensive coordinator D'Anton Lynn.

In addition, USC has commitments from three-star edge rushers Braeden Jones and Andrew Williams. Williams might be a diamond in the rough for the Trojans as the local product plays with the violence necessary to be a disruptive force up front.

Along the defensive line, USC is also bringing in three-stars Jake Johnson and Malik Brooks, and both will likely utilize redshirts in 2026.

Linebacker

Talanoa Ili is one of USC's top recruits regardless of position, and the Kahuku, HI, prospect is returning to Southern California after beginning his high school career at Orange Lutheran. Ili brings size and speed to the linebacker position, and his transition to the college game will be one to watch. The Trojans will be looking for new leaders on the defensive side of the ball, and Ili could have an opportunity as a true freshman.

Shaun Scott is a four-star prospect from Mater Dei, and he should not be counted out as an early contributor for Lynn. Rounding out USC's linebacker commits is Taylor Johnson, whose highlight tape demonstrates underrated instincts and closing speed.

Defensive Back

USC has one of the deepest and most talented defensive back classes in 2026. Led by four-star cornerbacks Elbert Hill and Brandon Lockhart, the Trojans' secondary will lean on this class sooner than later. Out of the group, Hill and Lockhart are the most likely to make the earliest impact on the field.

Still, Riley and his staff also hold commitments from three-star cornerbacks Peyton Dyer, Joshua Holland, Madden Riordan, and Jayden Crowder.

Riordan might be the most underrated prospect on USC's entire commit list and could be an elite defender for the Trojans in the future. Holland and Dyer bring some length to the room while Crowder rose up recruiting boards after an impressive start to his senior year at Santa Margarita.

Historical Context & Class Ranking

The last time that USC finished with the No. 1 recruiting class was back in the Pete Carroll days in 2006 with players like five-star safety Taylor Mays, five-star running backs Allen Bradford and C.J. Gable, and four-star wide receiver Emmanuel Moody. The 2006 class was USC's second consecutive time finishing with the No. 1 overall recruiting class after the Trojans landed an impressive haul in 2005.

Five-star quarterback Mark Sanchez, five-star linebacker Brian Cushing, and five-star wide receiver Patrick Turner were three of the eight five-star prospects signed by USC in 2005. Throughout the early 2000s, the Trojans consistently signed recruiting classes that ranked within the top five. Fast forward to 2025, and USC has seemingly returning back to the top of the food chain.

Focusing on recruiting the state of California has been a successful undertaking by Riley and Bowden as 19 of 34 commits are from the state with others like Pepe and Ili having family ties to the Southern California area.