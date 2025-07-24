Live Updates: Lincoln Riley Addresses State Of USC Trojans At Big Ten Media Days
USC Trojans coach Lincoln Riley will hit the stage for the final day of Big Ten Media Days in Las Vegas on Thursday, July 24. Junior receiver Makai Lemon, redshirt sophomore offensive tackle Elijah Paige and redshirt junior safety Kamari Ramsey will also represent the Trojans on Thursday.
The Big Ten Network will carry the press conferences live beginning at 11:30 a.m. PT with Iowa Hawkeyes coach Kirk Ferentz. Riley is scheduled to address the media 12:30 p.m.
Several storylines surround the 41-year-old coach as he enters a pressure-packed fourth season in Los Angeles.
After seeing a drop in the win column in each of the last two seasons, which included a disappointing 7-6 mark in 2024, how do the Trojans bounce back in its second season in the Big Ten conference? USC hired Riley in November 2021 to bring the program back to national prominence and so far, he has fell short of that goal.
What does the quarterback situation look like, has redshirt junior quarterback Jayden Maiava improved upon his four starts at the end of the 2024 season or will we see five-star freshman quarterback Husan Longstreet take over under center sooner rather than later?
MORE: USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Expanding Recruiting Efforts With Elite Safety
MORE: Paul Finebaum Goes After USC Trojans' Lincoln Riley Again Before Big Ten Media Days
MORE: USC Trojans Receive 'Surprising' Ranking Before First AP Top-25 Poll
MORE: Chicago Bears' Caleb Williams Reveals Lofty Goals Under Coach Ben Johnson
USC has been hot on the recruiting trail for almost the entirety of the year, holding a total of 31 commitments and owning the No. 1 rated class in the 2026 cycle. How was the hiring of general manager Chad Bowden, a brand-new personnel staff and increased NIL collectives benefited the Trojans in recruiting.
USC commits five-star EDGE Luke Wafle and five-star tight end Mark Bowman will reportedly be two of the highest earners in the 2026 cycle.
And of course, revenue-sharing is a new hot topic in college athletics, which officially kicked in at the beginning of this month. As a result, USC eliminated a dozen jobs in its athletic department in an effort to reduce costs. The Trojans signed a 15-year multimedia rights deal with Learfield in June to help reduce some of the burden of revenue-sharing.
And the future of the USC, Notre Dame rivalry is up the air. One of the most storied rivalries in college football could be coming to an end with both sides struggling to come to a long-term agreement to extend the series.
This article will be updated throughout the day.