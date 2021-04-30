Former USC Trojan Kevin Porter Jr. Scores MEGA Points in Historic Night

Former Trojan Kevin Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points in a Rockets comeback win against the Bucks.

Former USC baller Kevin Porter Jr. was on a mission Thursday night after missing the previous three games due to violating COVID-19 protocols.

Porter Jr. scored a career-high 50 points to go along with 11 assists, becoming the youngest player ever to log a 50-point double-double with assists in a game.

His brilliant performance helped the Houston Rockets snap a five-game losing streak, as they beat the Milwaukee Bucks 143-136.

Porter Jr. went 9-for-15 from three-point range, while going 16-for-26 from the floor overall, and connecting on 9-of-11 free throw attempts. The Rockets were plus-19 in his 41 minutes played, meaning he helps the team win when he's on the court.

"After I saw the third-three go down, I knew it was going to be a special night,'' Porter said to reporters following the win. "It was all up to me. I just stayed aggressive, and it was a good night.''

The 20-year-old beat his previous career best of 30 points in the second half alone, scoring 32 with 17 coming in the fourth quarter. He also joined elite company including LeBron James, Brandon Jennings and Devin Booker as the only players to score 50 points in a game before turning 21.

After getting traded for only a future second-round pick, Porter Jr. has impressed as a Rocket. In 23 games and 20 starts, the former 30th overall pick out of USC has averaged 16.7 points, 6.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds per game.

The young talented guard has plenty of upside if he can stay out of trouble off the court. But head coach Stephen Silas has tremendous confidence in his game.

"For him to be successful, he's going to have to be someone who can make those shots,'' Rockets coach Stephen Silas said.

"Just seeing the hard work that he puts in was great.''

