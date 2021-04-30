Epic Reactions to NY Jets Drafting USC's Alijah Vera-Tucker

Members of the Trojan family took to social media to congratulate Alijah Vera-Tucker on his big draft day.

On April 29, NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell opened up the first night of the 2021 NFL Draft.

The New York Jets traded up to the No. 14 pick in order to get USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker, which addresses a critical need for the franchise on offense. This gave the Minnesota Vikings pick No. 23, 66, 86 in order to receive Vera-Tucker and pick No. 143.

As the Jets enter their new rebuild stage under Robert Sahleh, placing a premium on getting protection upfront for No. 2 pick Zach Wilson was a clear priority.

Many took to Twitter to share their excitement for Alijah Vera-Tucker after Roger Goodell called his name from the podium. Here are their reactions...

[NY Jets Select USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker]

Former USC QB Mark Sanchez "Fight on! let’s go!!! Zach Wilson with time in the pocket is deadly"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Yes sir. Fight on brother!"

USC Head Coach Clay Helton "So proud of everything you have accomplished! Can’t wait to watch you on Sundays!"

Former USC Offensive Lineman Austin Jackson "LEETTTTSSSS GOOOOOOOO"

Former USC Wideout Michael Pittman Jr. "Let’s Work baby!!!!"

New York Jets "Just copped a fresh pair."

Former USC Running Back Markese Stepp "Yesssssss sir!!!!"

-----

You may also like:

[2021 NFL Draft First Round Results]

[Expert Details Biggest Sleepers in NFL Draft]

------

Be sure to stay locked into AllTrojans all the time!

Follow Claudette Montana Pattison on Twitter: @claudette_mp

Follow AllTrojans on Twitter: @SI_AllTrojans

Like and follow AllTrojans on Facebook

For more USC news visit www.alltrojans.com