Breaking: New York Jets Draft USC Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker

USC offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker is headed to the New York Jets.

The versatile lineman was selected on April 29, in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The No. 14 overall pick did not attend the event in-person, but rather received the news remotely.

Vera-Tucker spent four seasons with the USC Trojans. He played both guard and tackle which makes him an extremely versatile rookie candidate.

Vera-Tucker originally opted out of the 2020 season in order to prepare for the NFL Draft. However, when the Pac-12 decided to kick off their season he opted back in.

Here is Sports Illustrated NFL Draft Bible's Scouting Report on Vera-Tucker:

"A part of what is quietly a fantastic interior offensive line group for the 2021 draft, “AVT” presents an all-around physical profile that could provide him a role as a starter early in his career. He’s a well-proportioned interior player who hits all the necessary size thresholds wanted from the position.

Vera-Tucker is a smooth operator for a man his size, profiling perfectly to a zone blocking scheme that values the ability to move the line of scrimmage laterally. AVT is such a smooth athlete that he even operated at left tackle in 2020 for the Trojans and played very well. Well enough that some teams may toy with the idea of keeping him outside. He is able to attack shoulders well, establishing leverage early in reps. Originally recruited as an offensive tackle, his background in pass sets can be seen, remaining balanced and patient.

Despite the natural gifts, Vera-Tucker leaves you wanting more. He’s not aggressive enough, appearing a little passive working past first contact and to the second level. It’s all there for Vera-Tucker to become a starting caliber player relatively early in his career."

The Minnesota Vikings traded their No. 14 overall pick to the New York Jets. The Jets also selected BYU quarterback Zach Wilson at No. 2.

