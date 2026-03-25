Lindsay Gottlieb Delivers Frank Evaluation On USC's Season After Second-Round Exit

The USC Trojans saw their season end in the second round of the 2026 NCAA Tournament in a 101-61 loss to South Carolina. It’s a tough end to a tough season for the Trojans, who played the entire year without their superstar guard in JuJu Watkins.

Despite missing arguably the best player in the country, USC coach Lindsay Gottlieb led the program to an 18-win season and an at-large bid to March Madness. It's an impressive coaching job for one of the top coaches in the Big Ten.

Lindsay Gottlieb reviewing the Trojans' season expectations

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Coming fresh off the loss, Gottlieb gave an honest evaluation of how the Trojans' season went down.

"For us, it's a hard way to end," Gottlieb said. "Wish we competed better, but i'm also really proud of some of the things we did this year. It's been hard obviously not being at the exact level and standard that we've set and at the same time, (I) wouldn't change anything because that's part of it. It's the journey and growth and learning."

Although the Trojans did make their fourth consecutive NCAA Tournament, they did finish ninth in the Big Ten Conference. That's the lowest USC has finished in conference since Gottlieb's first season in Los Angeles four years ago.

Appreciating USC's pair of seniors

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) and Iowa Hawkeyes guard Taylor Stremlow (1) looks for a rebound in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

USC had only two seniors on their roster this season in Kara Dunn and Londynn Jones. Both players transferred into the program during the offseason and spent only one year with the program.

"We had two seniors who chose to spend their last season with us and to their credit, it never felt like a one year thing," said Gottlieb. "It never felt temporary, so Londynn and Kara will be wearing other jerseys next year, either in the W or overseas, but they will always, always have a place at USC. That's something that makes me feel really good and I think the rest of our team will benefit, you know, from having had them and will benefit from these experiences."

Looking ahead to USC's 2026-27 expectations

Dec 29, 2024; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) shoots a free throw against the Michigan Wolverines in the first half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The Trojans signed one of the top 2026 recruiting classes in the country. Gottlieb was able to sign five-star guard Saniyah Hall, the No. 1 player in the country according to 247Sports' Composite. She will help replace the production of Dunn and Jones. Hall and Watkins will make for a formidable backcourt next season.

In addition to Hall, the Trojans also signed five-star center Sara Okeke. Standing at 6-4, Okeke will give USC a legitmate threat in the post. The Spanish native isn't the only 6-footer USC signed.

Sitaya Fagan is a 6-4 forward and a top international prospect. She hails from Austrailia and has experience playing at the international level.

The offseason additions the Trojans made plus the return of Watkins will give the program sky high expecations heading into next season. Barring any significant transfers out of the program, USC should have a very talented roster for Gottlieb to work with.

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