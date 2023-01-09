Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)
Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes.
UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.
The two programs will meet next week on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arizona. UCLA is currently in first place in the Pac-12, with Utah and Arizona State both a game back at 5-1 and 4-1 in conference play respectively.
Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 10 of the 2022-23 season:
AP TOP 25 POLL
1. Houston 1,457
2. Kansas 1,440
3. Purdue 1,386 (60)
4. Alabama 1,288
5. Tennessee 1,231
6. UConn 1,206
7. UCLA 1,108
8. Gonzaga 1,070
9. Arizona 1,049
10. Texas 940
11. Kansas State 818
12. Xavier 793
13. Virginia 712
14. Iowa State 697
15. Arkansas 613
16. Miami (FL) 604
17. TCU 553
18. Wisconsin 448
19. Providence 358
20. Missouri 317
21. Auburn 256
22. Charleston 246
23. San Diego State 222
24. Duke 221
25. Marquette 131
Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1