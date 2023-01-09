Men's college basketball rankings: UCLA, Arizona only Pac-12 teams in AP Top 25 (1/9/23)

The Bruins move up to No. 7 while the Wildcats fall to No. 9

Two Pac-12 teams remain in the AP Top 25 men's college basketball poll: No. 7 UCLA and No. 9 Arizona. No other Pac-12 programs received votes.

UCLA went 2-0 last week beating Washington on the road and USC at home. The Bruins are 14-2 and 5-0 in the Pac-12. Arizona went 1-1 beating Washington and falling to Washington State at home 74-61. The Wildcats are 14-2 and 3-2 in the Pac-12.

The two programs will meet next week on Saturday, Jan. 21 at Arizona. UCLA is currently in first place in the Pac-12, with Utah and Arizona State both a game back at 5-1 and 4-1 in conference play respectively.

Here’s the full AP Top 25 poll for Week 10 of the 2022-23 season:

1. Houston 1,457

2. Kansas 1,440

3. Purdue 1,386 (60)

4. Alabama 1,288

5. Tennessee 1,231

6. UConn 1,206

7. UCLA 1,108

8. Gonzaga 1,070

9. Arizona 1,049

10. Texas 940

11. Kansas State 818

12. Xavier 793

13. Virginia 712

14. Iowa State 697

15. Arkansas 613

16. Miami (FL) 604

17. TCU 553

18. Wisconsin 448

19. Providence 358

20. Missouri 317

21. Auburn 256

22. Charleston 246

23. San Diego State 222

24. Duke 221

25. Marquette 131

Others receiving votes: Baylor 93, Clemson 43, Florida Atlantic 33, Indiana 30, Michigan State 24, Saint Mary's 24, Northwestern 21, Rutgers 13, Illinois 13, Mississippi State 13, Ohio State 9, North Carolina State 4, Creighton 4, North Carolina 4, LSU 3, Pittsburgh 2, New Mexico 2, Nevada 1