Nikola Vucevic Records Triple-Double in Bulls’ Blowout Win

Vucevic continued his all-star season with another triple-double Friday night in Chicago.

The Chicago Bulls were in desperate need of a win Friday night to stay alive in the hunt for the play-in tournament. And with their season on the line, Billy Donovan’s all-star center came to play.

Former USC hooper Nikola Vucevic recorded a triple-double en-route to Chicago’s 120-99 blowout victory of the Boston Celtics Friday night.

Vucevic finished with 18 points, 14 rebounds and 10 assists as his exquisite 2020-21 campaign continued at the United Center. This was the 7-footer’s second triple-double of the season, and the fourth of his career.

Vucevic was traded to the Bulls during this year’s trade deadline as the team tried to solidify their chances of making the playoffs.

But due to injuries, and all-star guard Zach Lavine missing 11 straight games during the most crucial stretch of the season, Chicago currently sits three games back of Washington for the 10-seed.

Since being acquired by Chicago, the former Trojan has averaged 22.4 points, 11.1 rebounds and 3.9 assists per game in 22 appearances. His shot has continued to fall at an absurd rate, as Vucevic is shooting 49.5% from the floor, while locking down 44% of his threes.

He’s recorded a double-double in seven straight games for the Windy City. It's easy to say, Vucevic's production hasn’t seen a drop-off since leaving the Orlando Magic.

Even though Chicago’s chances to make the play-in tournament are slim, the teams future looks brighter; as the Bulls hope that once all-stars Vucevic and Lavine can play a full season together, they’ll be playoff contenders next year.

