Will Onyeka Okongwu Play More Minutes With Capela Questionable For Game 5?

The former USC baller Okongwu may get some extended playing time in game five of the Eastern Conference Finals with Capela's questionable status.

The Hawks did what they had to do in game four to even up the series 2-2 after their blowout 110-88 win over the Bucks despite Trae Young missing the game with an injury. While Young is questionable again for Thursday's game, so is Atlanta's starting center.

Clint Capela's status for game five is uncertain due to right eye inflammation according to the team. This means that former USC hooper Onyeka Okongwu may see a spike in his minutes in an extremely important Eastern Conference Finals matchup on the road in Milwaukee.

If Capela were to miss the game, you'd have to think that Okongwu would get the start for Nate McMillan's squad, which means he would play some big-time minutes. And even if Capela is healthy enough to go, his injury may restrict his playing time to the point where the former Trojan may play increased minutes either way.

Okongwu continued to show off his impressive skillset in short spurts again during game 4. The rookie went 3-for-3 from the field and scored seven points to go along with three rebounds a block and steal in 15 minutes of action.

His defensive intensity continued to shine, as he played a major part in Atlanta's stifling defense in the teams' 22-point win. The 20-year-old played more great defense on Bucks star Giannis Antetokounmpo, forcing the MVP to two missed shots ad a turnover while making him passive offensively. Giannis would eventually leave the game with a hyper-extended knee, but the Hawks were controlling the pace before he got hurt.

Injuries continue to prevent many elite players from competing in this year's NBA playoffs. And for Okongwu, that means he will be getting some valuable postseason experience and extended time on the court in his first NBA season. Expect him to exceed 20 minutes in Atlanta's pivotal game five matchup against Milwaukee Thursday at 5:30 PT.

