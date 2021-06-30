USC Predicted to Have Best WR Corps in Pac-12

USC is widely known as wide receiver university. This upcoming season is no exception as the room is oozing with talent even after losing veterans Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns.

Bleacher Report believes that the Trojans might just have one of the best receiving groups in the country and among the Pac-12 conference. The website ranks the Trojans the 'best of the bunch' next to Oregon and UCLA.

"It's kind of ridiculous that USC lost Amon-Ra St. Brown and Tyler Vaughns—more than 5,000 combined career receiving yards—and yet this wasn't even a tough call," Bleacher Report writer Kerry Miller writes.

"That's partially because QB Kedon Slovis is on the short list of legitimate candidates to be taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 NFL draft. It's partially because USC's rushing attack has been so dreadful over the past two seasons that it has had little choice but to rely heavily on the wide receivers. It's also partially because of the transfer portal, where the Trojans added Colorado's K.D. Nixon and Memphis' Tahj Washington. But it's mostly the culmination of several years of great recruiting at receiver.

Bru McCoy, Kyle Ford and Gary Bryant Jr. were each top-50 overall recruits in their respective classes, and Drake London was a lower 4-star guy who has more than delivered on his potential. All told, USC has (at least) six wide receivers capable of going off for 100 yards on any given night, as well as a quarterback plenty capable of getting them the ball. If the questionable O-line gives Slovis enough time to read the defense, the Trojans should easily eclipse 300 passing yards per game."



USC Wide Receiver Drake London [USA TODAY]

Drake London and Bru McCoy both saw action last season, London amassing 33 receptions, 502 yards and three touchdowns. McCoy contributed less and finished the season with 22 receptions, 236 yards, and two touchdowns. However, he showed great potential with tremendous upside.

Kyle Ford has been absent from the rotation after suffering a season ending injury in 2020. However, his road to recovery looks promising and if he can stay healthy he should be a solid asset for the Trojans this year. Ford is 6'2", 210-pounds and was ranked the No. 6 wide receiver nationally in the 2019 class.

Gary Bryant Jr. contributed as a backup wide receiver and kickoff returner during his freshman campaign [2020]. Last year he appeared in five games and had seven receptions for 51 yards. He led USC with eight kickoff returns for 210 yards.

Other Pac-12 teams who could become serious competitors on offense are the Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. Bleacher Reports writes:

"USC has so many quality receivers that one of them made a nice new home with Oregon. After transferring away from the Trojans, Devon Williams led the Ducks in receiving yards (286) last year, though only by a slim margin over Jaylon Redd (281) and Johnny Johnson III (267). That full trio and tight end D.J. Johnson return in 2021. However, with a new QB (Tyler Shough transferred to Texas Tech), we'll see if Oregon can live up to its potential as one of the best passing attacks on the West Coast.

Oregon Wide Receiver Devon Williams [USA TODAY]

Aside from Florida's Kyle Pitts, UCLA's Greg Dulcich was one of the most productive tight ends in the country last year, tallying 26 catches for 517 yards and five touchdowns in just seven games. He's back for the Bruins, as is Kyle Phillips after averaging better than five receptions per game. How the depth chart will come together beyond that duo is a bit of an unknown, but teaming that pair with QB Dorian Thompson-Robinson for another year should be good."

