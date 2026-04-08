Three In-State Transfer Portal Targets That Fit USC Perfectly

The USC Trojans are expected to be active in the transfer portal this offseason and California-based college transfers could become a reliable recruiting pipeline. With roster turnover and youth defining the current build, targeting players transferring from other schools in-state is one way for USC coach Eric Musselman to bring in experienced talent that can contribute immediately.

Here are three California-based transfer portal targets who align with USC’s roster needs and identity heading into next season.

Miles Byrd, San Diego State Aztecs

Dec 21, 2024; San Jose, California, USA; San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) reacts after making a three point basket against the California Golden Bears during the first half at SAP Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Based on how coach Musselman attacked the transfer portal last offseason, San Diego State transfer Miles Byrd fits exactly what USC is looking for. Last offseason, Musselman put an emphasis on size, versatility and defensive impact which led to landing players like senior guard Chad Baker-Mazara and sophomore forward Jacob Cofie who made an immediate impact.

Byrd brings pedigree after emerging as one of the Mountain West’s top two-way players, even winning Defensive Player of the Year honors. That is where Byrd can be a seamless fit with the Trojans. USC quietly built its identity around defense last season as they held opponents to 43.2 percent shooting and 31.6 percent from three, both top-tier marks in the Big Ten. Byrd reinforces and even strengthens that foundation.

Nov 27, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oregon Ducks guard TJ Bamba (5) shoots against San Diego State Aztecs guard Miles Byrd (21) during the first half at MGM Grand Garden Arena. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images

More importantly, Byrd provides lineup balance as a veteran presence to a projected rotation leans young. Next season, four of their top-eight rotation players will be incoming freshman in five-star forward Christian Collins and the Ratliff Twins, Adonis and Theo along with rising sophomore guard Alijah Arenas looking forward to playing his first full collegiate season.

Not to mention that Byrd's ability to defend at the point of attack while offering secondary scoring makes him a seamless fit next to guards like Alijah Arenas or rising senior guard Rodney Rice. He's essentially a perfect plug and play fit.

Justin Pippen, California Golden Bears

Feb 25, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (10) brings the ball upcourt against the SMU Mustangs during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

California transfer Justin Pippen represents a different type of bet, one centered on growth and long-term upside. The 6-foot-3 guard averaged 14.2 points, 4.6 assists, and 3.9 rebounds while serving as Cal’s primary ballhandler.

After shooting 38 percent from the field and 33 percent from three last season, it's clear that the efficiency numbers leave room for improvement, but the trajectory is clear. After barely seeing the floor at Michigan, Pippen became a full-time starter and All-ACC honorable mention at Cal in just one season.

USC has shown a willingness to bet on legacy players with NBA bloodlines. From Bronny James to Alijah Arenas, the program has leaned into that pipeline. Pippen, son of NBA Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, fits that trend while also addressing a need for playmaking depth.

Feb 4, 2026; Berkeley, California, USA; Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets forward Baye Ndongo (11) fouls California Golden Bears guard Justin Pippen (10) during the second half at Haas Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Shot creation became a real issue for this team when Rice went down and after Baker-Mazara was dismissed. Having Pippen along with a returning Rice and Arenas give the Trojans a strong three-guard rotation where all three can create their own offense when need be.

He's not a finished product, but that's exactly what makes him intriguing. With at two years of eligibility left, Pippen can be someone that is nutured with the program rather than a hired placeholder like many of the seniors brought in last season.

Tyrone Riley IV, San Francisco Dons

March 8, 2026; Las Vegas, NV, USA; San Francisco Dons guard Tyrone Riley IV (5) dribbles the basketball against Oregon State Beavers center Noah Amenhauser (40) during the first half at Orleans Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

San Francisco transfer Tyrone Riley IV might be the most complete fit of the group. The 6-foot-6 wing averaged 12.2 points, 4.8 rebounds, and shot 47.2 percent from the field and 36.8 percent from three while earning Second-Team All-WCC honors.

Riley’s production is consistent across two seasons. He started every game of his college career and made an immediate impact as a freshman, earning All-Freshman Team honors. That level of reliability is valuable for a USC team still defining its rotation.

There’s also a built-in recruiting angle. A Watts native, Riley initially held an offer from USC before committing to San Francisco. Now back in the portal, the Trojans have a second opportunity to bring him home.