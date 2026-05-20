USC Forward Jacob Cofie's NBA Decision Has Massive Impact On Trojans

After declaring for the NBA Draft earlier in the process, USC Trojans forward Jacob Cofie has decided to return to USC for 2026.

Cofie had a solid performance at the NBA Draft Combine, but in the end, he opted to return to play for the Trojans to try to compete in a very competitive Big Ten conference in 2026.

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie’s Return

With the return of Cofie, USC gets a great frontcourt contributor who could make a major impact next season. In Cofie’s 2025 campaign with the Trojans, he totaled 9.9 rebounds, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, and 1.8 blocks per game. On both ends of the floor, Cofie made a significant impact, which is why his return is so valuable for coach Eric Musselman and USC.

On the offensive end, Cofie had decent shooting splits as he shot 51 percent from the field and 31.8 percent from three, but did struggle from the free-throw line as he converted on 60.5 percent of his free throws. If Cofie can get back to his freshman season efficiency, where he shot 75 percent from the free-throw line, Cofie could be even more impactful on offense.

As a defender, Cofie brings great length standing at 6-10 and can be a solid presence on the interior to alter shots at the rim, and has the athleticism to defend on the perimeter and disrupt passing lanes.

With the return of Cofie, the Trojans gain valuable experience back that should help USC’s younger roster to be prepared for what a grueling Big Ten schedule could represent.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) reacts against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Another USC Return

In addition to the return of Cofie, the Trojans are also welcoming back guard Alijah Arenas, who had an injury-riddled freshman season but should be in a great position to have an even better sophomore campaign.

During 2025 with USC, Arenas totaled 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. In Arenas’ freshman season, he showcased the ability to be a contributor on both ends of the floor and be a player who could be crucial for USC in 2026.

However, with the limited game action Arenas had, playing in just 14 games, he struggled with efficiency as a scorer, but he does have the talent to improve that next season. In Arenas’s 2025 campaign with the Trojans, he shot 34.1 percent from the field, 21.3 percent from three, and a promising 79.2 percent from the free-throw line.

The key for Arenas in 2026 on offense will be his shot selection and forcing the issue. Finding quality shots should help Arenas to play much better and be more efficient, as well as give the offense the ability to find the hot hand.

Arenas is also a good defender with his 6-6 frame on the perimeter as he can put pressure on opposing guards with his length and clog passing lanes, creating deflections and turnovers.

The biggest thing for Arenas and USC next season is for him to stay healthy and be available for most of the games, specifically in conference play. If Arenas can be healthy consistently and take a step forward as a sorcerer in addition to improving his defense on the perimeter, Arenas could be one of the more impactful players for USC in 2026.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) works around St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Added Experience In The Transfer Portal

While the returns of Cofie and Arenas are crucial for the Trojans, adding experience in the form of UConn center Eric Reibe through the transfer portal.

In 2025, UConn made a deep run in the NCAA Tournament as the Huskies made it all the way to the national championship before falling to Michiagn who won the national title. In that run, Reibe was a crucial presence in the frontcourt and gained valuable experience that he can bring to the Trojans next season.

For the most part, USC’s roster is very young, which means they lack experience in big games, which is why adding a player like Reibe could be very valuable. Other notable additions for USC this offseason include forward Christian Collins and centers Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff.

With the experience that USC gets with Reibe, the returns of Cofie and Arenas, in addition to the young talent of Collin, Adonis Ratliff, and Darius Ratliff, there is a great chance that the Trojans can take a step forward in the Big Ten, which could help Musselman lead the Trojans back to the NCAA Tournament.

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