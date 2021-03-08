FootballBasketballRecruitingSI.com
USC's Victory Over UCLA Propels Trojans Back Into AP Top 25 Poll

The Trojans find their way back into the AP Top 25.
Saturday's crosstown matchup was one for the books.

The USC Trojans defeated the UCLA Bruins 64-63 in a last second, down to the wire victory; and the final four minutes of play is what everyone will remember.

Tajh Eaddy received the inbound pass and sank a corner three with just one second remaining to move the Trojans to 21–6 (15–5 in Pac-12) and deliver a blow to the Bruins' NCAA tournament hopes.

[RECAP: USC Defeats UCLA]

The win against the Bruins, not only gave the Trojans hope for a good seeding in the Pac-12 tournament, but also to get back into the AP Top 25 rankings. 

In week 14, the Trojans ranked at the No. 14 spot, ahead of Arkansas, Loyola Chicago, San Diego State, Wisconsin, Missouri, and Tennessee. However, in week 15 USC found themselves unranked following a two-game-loss-streak against Colorado and Utah. 

But the Trojans are back in action. USC's victory over the Bruins put them back on the map, as the polls released their week 16 rankings on March 8.

Andy Enfield's team finished at No.24, surpassing only one school [No.25] Oklahoma. 

USC Freshman Evan Mobley vs. Utah

USC currently holds a record of 21-6 prior to heading into the Pac-12 tournament. 

The Trojans are ranked as the No.2 seed behind Oregon, who finished No.1 with a 14-4 conference record. USC finished second even though they had more wins than the Ducks [15], but had a lower winning percentage (.750) due to their five losses. 

The Trojans next matchup will take place on Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. pacific. USC will play the winner of the Washington vs. Utah game at T-Mobile Arena.

Screen Shot 2021-03-08 at 1.30.47 PM

[READ: Can USC Overcome Key Losses in Path to Pac-12 Title?]

-----

