Three USC Draft Prospects Projected To Land With Steelers, Ravens, and Dolphins

NFL.com has released their most recent 2021 NFL mock draft, and three former Trojans made the list.

NFL writer Chad Reuter detailed who he believes will be drafted in rounds 1-4 come April 29.

USC OL Alijah Vera-Tucker

To no surprise, redshirt junior offensive lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker made round one, going as the No.24 pick to the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Reuter writes, "Left tackle Alejandro Villanueva will be a free agent, and Vera-Tucker played well enough at left tackle for the Trojans to project there in the NFL."

This ranking is a drop from ESPN draft analyst Mel Kiper Jr., who slated the versatile lineman to go No.14 to the Minnesota Vikings.

Although AVT has been thrown around in many different mock draft scenarios, it is almost certain that he will indeed be a first round pick.

Recently Vera-Tucker was received a 91.9 pass-blocking grade by Pro Football Focus. He also finished with the highest grade of 89.2 out of any tackles this past season on true pass-blocking sets by PFF.

USC Offensive Lineman Alijah Vera-Tucker

USC WR Amon-Ra St. Brown

The second USC Trojan to grace Reuter's mock draft list is junior wide receiver Amon Ra-St. Brown.

St. Brown spent three seasons with the Trojans and had 41 receptions, 478 yards, and seven touchdowns in 2020. Like Alijah Vera-Tucker, this former Troy wideout brings versatility to the table with his ability to play on both on the outside and inside the slot.

Reuter has St. Brown going as the No.58 pick in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft to the Baltimore Ravens.

However, recently St. Brown appeared on the NFL Networks and announced that he would "love" to play ball with his brother Equanimeous St. Brown, who is a wide receiver for the Green Bay Packers.

The former Trojan said, ""I would love to play with my brother [in Green Bay]. Obviously me being three years younger than him I never got a chance to play with him. He was always three years older than me, so when I was a freshman he was senior. So finally being at that age when you are in your 20's, I'm old enough to play with him, [and] the speed is the same now. To be able to play with my brother would be awesome."

USC Wide Receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown

USC DL Jay Tufele

Redshirt junior defensive lineman Jay Tufele graced Reuter's list in the fourth round.

The NFL draft analyst has this former Trojan going as the No.124 overall pick to the Miami Dolphins.

Tufele was one of the few members from the Trojans roster that decided to sit out this year due to COVID-19. Instead, he declared for the 2021 NFL Draft early. Although Tufele doesn't have any film from the 2020 season, his resume from 2018 and 2019 should speak for itself. Tufele had 41 tackles (5.5 for loss), 3.5 sacks in 13 games played in 2019, and he sits at 6'3", 305 pounds.

