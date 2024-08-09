USC Basketball: Lakers Owner Jeanie Buss Breaks Silence on Team Drafting Bronny James
Former USC Trojans guard Bronny James spent one season with the team before he was drafted by the Los Angeles Lakers at No. 55 in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft.
James is now set to join his father, Bronny, becoming the first-ever father-son duo to play in the NBA at the same exact time.
Following the younger James being drafted, many pundits called the situation "nepotism," as LeBron's influence was pointed to in pushing the Lakers to draft his son. Despite the outside noise, Bronny continued to work hard, showcasing his skillset at the NBA Combine and throughout the NBA Summer League.
One person who was decidedly quiet about the draft pick was Lakers' owner Jeanie Buss. After months of not addressing the situation, Buss sat down with Kids Sports Reporters and revealed why the team drafted Bronny.
Co-hosts Huddy and JJ are sitting with Buss, when JJ asks, "How do you think Bronny will fit in with the Lakers?"
"That's a great question. I'm glad you brought that up so I can talk about it. He is already one of the hardest-working guys on the team ... He participated in the Summer League and is a fellow Trojan, so I like that from USC. I think he is going to work hard and be a big contributor this year. And certainly, his dad is thrilled to be his teammate. I think people are very interested to watch them together," Buss said.
The NBA world has seen Bronny's work ethic already. As stated, he impressed teams at the NBA Combine, though he only accepted workouts with the Lakers and Phoenix Suns.
There was some drama on draft night as Bronny's agent Rich Paul reportedly threatened teams not to draft him, as he would go to Germany if they did. Regardless of the wild draft night, Bronny and LeBron will play with one another on the court.
While at USC, James averaged 4.8 points, 2.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists in 19 minutes a game. Though he played in limited time with the Trojans, James still showed flashes of brilliance.
During the NBA Summer League, Bronny averaged 8.5 points per game, 3.5 rebounds per game, and 1.0 assists per game.
Bronny will likely play in the G-League to prepare even more for him to join LeBron in 2025 in a more expanded role. Either way, this marks another former Trojan that is playing in the pros.