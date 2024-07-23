USC Basketball: Ex-Trojan Guard Balling Out in NBA Summer League
Former USC men's basketball guard Boogie Ellis has excelled for the Sacramento Kings during the NBA's 2024 Summer League. The former Trojan went unselected in the 2024 NBA Draft, and signed with the Kings following the draft.
In six appearances with the Kings this summer, Ellis has averaged 10.2 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.3 assists per game as Sacramento has gone 2-4 in those games. This included three games where Ellis scored at least 14 points, with his highest scoring performance coming when Ellis recorded 17 points, three rebounds, and two assists in an 87-77 win over the Phoenix Suns.
Prior to leaving for the NBA, Ellis played five years of college basketball, including two years with Memphis and three years with USC. Ellis arrived at USC one year after their NCAA Elite Eight run in 2021, and helped them make NCAA Tournament appearances in his first two years with the Trojans.
In his final season with the Trojans, the team fell short of expectations despite a highly touted recruiting class featuring Isaiah Collier and Bronny James. Ellis averaged 16.5 points, 3.5 rebounds, 3.0 assists, and 1.4 steals per game, as the team around him struggled with injuries and inconsistency on the court. During his USC career, Ellis was first-team All-Pac-12 in 2023, and second-team All-Pac-12 in 2024.
Along with Ellis, former teammates Collier and James have also made their debuts in the summer league, with Collier playing for the Utah Jazz and James joining the Lakers.
