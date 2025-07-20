LeBron James, Bronny James in Proposed Los Angeles Lakers Trade Package
Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James is entering his second season in the NBA. The former USC Trojans guard was selected in the second round of the 2024 NBA Draft by the Lakers, joining his dad LeBron James on the same team.
Bronny and LeBron were the first father and son to share the court together in NBA history. Bronny didn't see much playing time as a rookie, but has shown improvement in the G-League and Summer League since.
LeBron James, Bronny James to Golden State Warriors in Trade Proposal
Zach Buckley of Bleacher Report proposed a trade idea that included both LeBron and Bronny leaving the Lakers to join Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors. Here is the full proposal.
Golden State Warriors receive: LeBron James and Bronny James
Los Angeles Lakers receive: Jimmy Butler and a 2028 first-round pick swap
Why would either of these teams make this trade? Buckley explains.
“The Warriors can’t pass up the opportunity to unite two of the best players who have worn that label as well as just about anyone in history,” Buckley said. “James and the Lakers seem less convinced about the other…the Lakers could at least talk themselves into this close to a lateral exchange of a talent while also better fitting their puzzle pieces together and adding a future asset to boot.”
While the Warriors did have success last season with Jimmy Butler, LeBron James gives them a better option on the offensive side of the ball to go along with Steph Curry. With Curry getting up there in age, the Warriors have limited time to capitalize.
The Lakers were in this position with James, but adding Luka Doncic last season has changed everything. With this trade, the Lakers would still have an elite player in Butler joining the team and also would get a draft pick further down the road to help Doncic in the future.
Lakers and LeBron on Different Timelines
It has been a very loud offseason when it comes to the Los Angeles Lakers and the future of LeBron James. For the first time in his illustrious career, LeBron is not the player that his team is building around. The Lakers are clearly prioritizing things around the 26-year-old Luka Doncic and not the 40-year-old James.
The Lakers pulled off a trade that shocked the entire basketball world in February when they traded Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks for Luka Doncic. What made this so shocking is that Doncic just led the Mavericks to the NBA Finals the prior season and is considered to be one of the top players in the world and is just entering his athletic prime.
LeBron opted into his final year of his contract with the Lakers earlier this offseason. Shortly after, James’s agent Rich Paul put out a statement, making it clear that LeBron wants to be in a place where he can compete for a championship this season.
“We understand the difficulty in winning now while preparing for the future,” Paul said. “We do want to evaluate what’s best for LeBron at this stage in his life and career.”
This had everyone in a frenzy and wondering if it would be possible that the four-time NBA champion and 21-time all-star could actually be traded from the Lakers.