USC Basketball Starting Lineup Prediction With New Recruits, Transfers

There is much excitement surrounding the USC Trojans basketball program as they enter the 2026-27 college basketball season, the third under coach Eric Musselman. After missing the NCAA Tournament for the third consecutive season, finishing with an 18-14 overall record and going 7-13 in Big Ten play, the Trojans have several notable transfer portal additions and impactful returners from last year’s roster that could make them one of the most underrated teams in the conference.

After an aggressive approach last season in the transfer portal, Musselman is set to bring in another impressive transfer class, highlighted by former UConn center Eric Reibe, Georgetown guard KJ Lewis, and Colgate guard Jalen Cox.

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

USC’s 2026 transfer portal class is ranked No. 19 overall, per 247Sports, and third in the Big Ten behind the Indiana Hoosiers (No. 4) and the Michigan Wolverines (No. 10). Here’s a projected Trojans starting roster ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Guard: Rodney Rice

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

USC star guard Rodney Rice, after suffering a season-ending right shoulder injury, returns at full strength and looks to become the leader for the Trojans. Before suffering a right shoulder injury in the Trojans' 83-81 Maui Invitational Semifinal win over the Seton Hall Pirates, Rice, in the six games he played for USC, was the team’s top scoring leader, averaging 20.3 points, 6.0 assists, and 3.3 rebounds per game.

Now healthy and deciding to forgo the NBA Draft and return to USC, Rice is determined to lead the Trojans to their first tournament appearance since the 2022-23 season and beyond. Rice could very well be the Trojans' leading scorer, especially with the departure of guard Chad Baker-Mazara.

Guard: Alijah Arenas

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) warms up prior to the game against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Rising sophomore guard Alijah Arenas enters the 2026-27 season looking to form one of the best backcourts in the Big Ten with Rodney Rice. Similar to Rice, Arenas opted to return to USC rather than declare for the 2026 NBA Draft.

After recovering from a brutal car accident and torn meniscus, Arenas made his USC debut in mid-January and in 14 games for the Trojans averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game.

Late in the season, Arenas even played through an ankle sprain, showing his dedication in a late-year push to make the tournament. Expect Arenas to take a major step forward for the Trojans and play a pivotal role in USC’s effort to reach the tournament.

Forward: Christian Collins

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Another reason some are high on USC’s potential entering next season is the arrival of their star-studded incoming recruiting class, the best under Musselman. USC’s 2026 recruiting class is ranked No. 9 overall, per 247Sports.

One of the reasons for that high ranking is the commitment of five-star St. John Bosco forward Christian Collins, a native of Bellflower, California. Collins has the opportunity to make an immediate impact for USC and earn a starting role in the Trojans' lineup.

Collins is ranked as the No. 7 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class and the No. 2 player in California. With the Trojans looking to continue improving their rim defense, Collins's addition to the starting lineup will help USC take a step forward.

Center: Jacob Cofie

Jan 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) enters the court before the game against the Northwestern Wildcats at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

USC forward Jacob Cofie recently announced his intentions to return to the Trojans after what was an impressive first season in Los Angeles. The former Virginia Cavaliers forward played a critical role in the Trojans defensive improvement last season, averaging 1.8 blocks and 0.9 steals per game.

Offensively, Cofie averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, and 1.9 assists per game for the Trojans last season. Cofie will continue to have a critical role next season for USC’s defense as they look to take a step forward.

Forward: Adonis Ratliff

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Adonis Ratliff (9) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Four-star forward Adonis Ratliff is another talented piece of the Trojans 2026 recruiting class that could help the Trojans be among the Big Ten’s most underrated teams next season. The 6-foot-11, 215-pound forward from Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York, is one of three recruits in USC’s 2026 recruiting class that were McDonald’s All-Americans.

His brother, four-star center Darius Ratliff, and Christian Collins are the other two recruits in USC’s 2026 recruiting class who were also McDonald’s All-Americans. Similar to Collins, Ratliff will look to improve USC’s defense as a potential starter next season.

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