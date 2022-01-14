Skip to main content
No. 5 USC Defeats Oregon State Beavers

The Trojans advance to 14-1 following a win over Oregon State on Thursday night.

The No. 5 ranked USC Trojans hosted the Oregon State Beavers at the Galen Center on Thursday night. The Men of Troy were looking for a bounce-back win over the Beavs, following a 75-69 loss to Stanford on Tuesday in Palo Alto, Calif.

The Beavers started the first half firing on all cylinders, and held a 42-37 lead. As the second half rolled around, Oregon State continued to gain momentum, creating a larger margin on the scoreboard. With 10 minutes left in the game, Andy Enfield's Trojans closed the gap and took the lead 57-56. Oregon State put up a good fight, but it wasn't enough to defeat the Men of Troy in Los Angeles. USC finished the game, winning by a 10-point margin. 

Oregon State guard Jarod Lucas led the Beavers in scoring with 27 points, while Chevez Goodwin led USC with 20. The Trojans finished shooting 42% in the paint, while Oregon State shot 39%. USC went 38% from the three point line while Oregon State went 53%.

USC advances to [14-1], while the Beavers move to [3-12].

Final Score: 81-71 

Next Up: The Trojans welcome the Oregon Ducks to the Galen Center on Saturday [Jan. 15] at 8:00 p.m. PT. 

