USC men's basketball: Trojans signee Isaiah Collier named No. 1 2023 recruit by Rivals

Rivals updated their 2023 boys' high school basketball recruiting rankings on Tuesday and a USC Trojans signee took over the No. 1 spot.

Wheeler (Marietta, Ga.) point guard Isaiah Collier was named Rivals' top recruit in the outfit's penultimate 2023 recruiting rankings. Collier has led Wheeler to a 9-6 season so far this year. His teammate, senior forward Arrinten Page, is also signed to USC. Rivals ranked Page as the No. 58 prospect in the country.

Collier and Page both played at the Galen Center earlier this month in a game against Sierra Canyon (Chatsworth, Calif.) Collier scored 17 points in a 66-55 defeat. Page put in eight points.

"That was definitely a great experience," Collier said postgame. "The result didn't turn out the way we wanted, but I think we competed and we played well. We'll bounce back from it for sure."

Here's Rivals basketball recruiting coordinator Rob Cassidy's breakdown of Page's No. 1 ranking:

"It’s been a bit of a chaotic year at the top of the 2023 Rivals150 as reclassifications and inconsistency have made it difficult for anyone to solidify themselves as the No. 1 prospect in the class.

The latest to get his shot? USC signee Isaiah Collier, who became a star playing for Georgia’s Wheeler High School. Collier finds himself on line one after showing a level of consistency against top-flight competition the other candidates lack. So while there are certainly prospects with higher professional ceilings than Collier, his floor makes him feel like the safe pick as things stand.

Collier has spent the start of his senior season proving he can massively impact games on defense. With his facilitation ability, even when he has off nights shooting the ball, he still has the peripheral skills to lead the Trojans as a freshman next season. He’ll need to become a better shooter from range in the year ahead if he’s to reach his full potential, but his trajectory and consistency of production are encouraging.

With one more rankings update looming following the McDonald's All-American Game and other all-star events, Collier will be juxtaposed with other contenders for the top spot before the rankings finalize this spring."

In addition to Collier and Page, Combine Academy (Charlotte, NC) combo guard Silas Demary Jr. is the third member of the 2023 USC men's basketball recruiting class. 247Sports.com ranks the Trojans' class as the No. 10 group in the country.