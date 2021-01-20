USC Hoops: Oregon State Ends Trojans’ Six Game Win Streak

USC couldn't extend its win streak to seven games in a close loss to Oregon State.

USC breaks their win streak after a brutal 58-56 loss in Corvallis on Tuesday night.

The Trojans had possession of the ball following a timeout down two points with 15 seconds left in the game, but couldn’t execute the pick and roll play as Drew Peterson missed a rushed three-point attempt in the Trojans 58-56 loss to Oregon State. The defeat ends USC’s six-game win streak, as Andy Enfield’s team falls to 11-3 on the season.

With 3:51 left in the low-scoring affair, USC's Ethan Anderson hit a triple to tie the game at 54. On the ensuing possession, Ethan Thompson, who led all scorers with 13 points, finished a nifty layup to put the Beavers back on top by two.

Evan Mobley would convert a left-handed dunk with 2:20 remaining to tie the game again, but two free throws were made by Oregon State with 1:49 to seal the deal, as the Trojans went scoreless over the last two-plus minutes of the contest and were unable to extend their win-streak to seven .

USC got off to an 8-0 run to start the game, and then the offense went stagnant, as the Trojans continued their outside shooting struggles in the first half.

The Trojans missed all nine of their threes in the first 20 minutes, and scored 15 points in the final 17 minutes of the half to trail 31-23 going into the break.

"Our first half offense was very inefficient with turnovers and missed shots and we put ourselves in position to be in a close game," Enfield said in the post game press conference following the tough road loss.

In the second half, USC used the three-ball and converted 6-of-11 shots from deep to claw their way back into the game, but it wasn't enough to counter the team's poor offensive first half.

Tonight the Trojans fell to 5-2 in Pac-12 play. The teams combined for 114 total points in the defensive battle. USC only had two players score in double figures, as Evan Mobley scored 12 and Peterson scored 10 points in the two-point defeat.

Evan Mobley added 13 rebounds to his stat sheet to secure another double-double but didn't get much other help. Key mistakes, including eight missed free-throws, 13 turnovers and fouling down the stretch resulted in a disappointing loss by USC as heavy favorites going into the game.

The Trojans will try to get back in the win column on Tuesday when the face off against the Stanford Cardinal at 2 P.M. pacific time on FS1.

