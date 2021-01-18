Matt Leinart Welcomes Robert Stiner To USC

Stiner's hire follows the dismissal of former staff member Aaron Ausmus.

On Saturday USC Athletics and Clay Helton announced the hire of new director of football sports performance in Robert Stiner.

USC Athletics and head coach Clay Helton confirmed the news in a statement citing,

“We are very excited to welcome coach Stiner to the Trojan Family,” said Helton.

“His knowledge and passion for developing student-athletes to reach their full potential is well recognized by his peers and has made him a highly-respected coach in the field. The system he brings has helped produce teams that compete and thrive at the highest level of college football and we are confident he will make an immediate impact on our program and student-athletes.” (Helton)

The new hire was an assistant strength and conditioning coach for USC's rival the Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He will be leaving South Bend, heading west to prepare the Trojans for the 2021 college football season.

- Reactions to Robert Stiner hire -

Stiner Himself "Ready to get to work!!! #FightOn"

USC Head Coach Clay Helton "Welcome the Trojan Family"

Former USC QB Matt Leinart "Welcome Coach! Let’s get them boys ready!"

Notre Dame RB Cameron Ekanayake "LFG"

USC D-LINE Coach Vic So'oto "Welcome, let’s get to work."

Notre Dame Center Jarrett Patterson "Great coach and even better man. Well deserved"

Notre Dame WR Micah Jones "Yeaaa COACH! Congrats! Going to miss you and your MMA moves!"

