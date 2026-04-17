USC Trojans Basketball Revamped Their Backcourt With Two Offseason Moves

The USC Trojans men's basketball team had a lot of questions about its backcourt entering this offseason. But after making their first few transfer portal additions, it’s clear to see coach Eric Musselman and the Trojans have had a clear plan of attack when it came to shaping up their guard spots for next season.

Musselman revamped the backcourt by retaining top talent and securing a prominent transfer while still waiting on a decision from Alijah Arenas on whether or not he’s going to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

Targeting a need early

Jan 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) is introduced before a game against the Seton Hall Pirates at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Immediately after the season ended, Musselman knew that he would have to find a better solution for the backcourt after Arenas and Rodney Rice both dealt with injuries.

It wasn’t known if either one of Rice or Arenas would come back, so the Trojans did the smart thing and targeted some high-profile transfers. One such target was Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis.

Lewis committed to USC on April 14, giving the Trojans a big win on the recruiting trail.

Ranked as the No. 4 small forward and No. 35 player in the portal according to 247Sports’ rankings, Lewis has been a highly productive player throughout his career so far. Prior to his time at Georgetown, Lewis played at Arizona, giving him a bit of familiarity with USC.

Holding onto key pieces

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Retaining Rice was one of the most impact moves USC made this offseason. He was one of the most sought-after transfers in the portal last offseason, and was expected to have a big year in Musselman’s offense.

Through six games, Rice looked like the difference maker everybody thought he would be. He was averaging 20 points per game and had full command of the offense with Arenas missing time due to an injury he suffered during preseason practices.

However, Rice sustained a season-ending shoulder injury in the Nov. 25 win vs. Seton Hall. He could’ve elected to forgo another season at USC for the 2026 NBA Draft, but chose to return to Los Angeles.

Looking ahead to what’s next for USC

Mar 13, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) looks to pass the ball against the Georgetown Hoyas during the second half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Pending Arenas’ decision, USC should be in a good place with their backcourt. On paper, Rice and Lewis look like a formidable duo. Add in a couple of proven depth pieces for the bench and the backcourt is set.

Where things really start to get interesting is what USC is going to do with their front court. Specifically at the center position. One player in particular that the Trojans have been linked to is former UConn center Eric Reibe.

USC is hot on Reibe's trail since he entered the transfer portal on April 10. Colby Giacubeno of 247Sports logged a Crystal Ball prediction in favor of the Trojans for Reibe.

The 7-footer came off the bench for the Huskies during their run to the national championship game. He would literally and figuratively be a huge addition to USC‘s roster for next season.

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