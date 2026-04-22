Five Offseason Moves That Transform USC Into Contender Status
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The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman have been busy this offseason, transforming the roster into a legitimate contender for an at-large bid into next season’s NCAA Tournament.
Here is a ranking of the top-five offseason moves that USC has made.
5. Retaining Forward Jacob Cofie
A big move that Musselman made to secure some help in the frontcourt, retaining a player like Jacob Cofie, goes a long way for the Trojans. Not the flashiest player in the world, Cofie is a plus defender at the wing who has a knack for snagging rebounds off the glass. He led the team in rebounds this past year with 6.8 per game.
Bringing Cofie back eliminates a need that USC would’ve ultimately had on the wing. It allowed Musselman to spend the time and effort in recruiting transfers at positions of need.
4. Acquiring Transfer Guard KJ Lewis
A Georgetown transfer, KJ Lewis, was one of the first additions USC made via the transfer portal. He joins a backcourt that features one of the top returning guards in the country in Rodney Rice.
Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Hoyas. He’s able to do a little bit of everything, which makes him valuable. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Lewis has the frame to also play as a small-ball forward if needed.
3. Signing Five-Star Forward Christian Collins
USC pulled off a big recruiting win over Kentucky and Louisville by landing five-star forward Christian Collins. The No. 2 power forward and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Collins is as high-profile a recruit as they come.
Coming in as a true freshman, Collins will be expected to compete for a starting gig. Bringing in a high-caliber recruit like Collins this late in the cycle is a huge boost to the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class.
2. Landing Transfer Center Eric Reibe
Arguably the top addition USC has made this offseason, former UConn center Eric Reibe played a minor role in the Huskies’ run to the national title game this season. Reibe entered the portal in search of an opportunity for a bigger role, and might get that at USC.
With Gabe Dynes entering the transfer portal and Ezra Ausar declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, the Trojans are thin at the center spot. That gives Reibe the inside track to earning the starting gig, but he will have to battle with incoming freshman Darius Ratliff.
1. Retaining Guard Rodney Rice
The biggest move USC made this offseason was arguably retaining guard Rodney Rice. He was one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal last year, but injuries cost him most of this past season. Instead of declaring for the NBA Draft, Rice decided to run it back for another season in Los Angeles.
Rice will be at the forefront of whatever USC’s game plan will be for this upcoming season. With another season in Musselman’s system, Rice should be viewed as one of the top guards in the country next year.
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Residing in Los Angeles, Gabriel Duarte is a senior at Cal State Northridge and is pursuing a degree in broadcast journalism. Gabriel is passionate about college athletics and is a writer for USC Trojans on SI and Oregon Ducks on SI. Gabriel has covered many college sporting events around the Southern California area including basketball and football for USC. Gabriel also writes for his local newspaper on high school sports.Follow GabrielNDuarte_