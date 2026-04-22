Five Offseason Moves That Transform USC Into Contender Status

The USC Trojans and coach Eric Musselman have been busy this offseason, transforming the roster into a legitimate contender for an at-large bid into next season’s NCAA Tournament.

Here is a ranking of the top-five offseason moves that USC has made.

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman communicates during the first half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

5. Retaining Forward Jacob Cofie

A big move that Musselman made to secure some help in the frontcourt, retaining a player like Jacob Cofie, goes a long way for the Trojans. Not the flashiest player in the world, Cofie is a plus defender at the wing who has a knack for snagging rebounds off the glass. He led the team in rebounds this past year with 6.8 per game.

Bringing Cofie back eliminates a need that USC would’ve ultimately had on the wing. It allowed Musselman to spend the time and effort in recruiting transfers at positions of need.

4. Acquiring Transfer Guard KJ Lewis

Feb 21, 2026; Newark, New Jersey, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives to the basket against Seton Hall Pirates guard Adam Clark (0) during the first half at Prudential Center. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

A Georgetown transfer, KJ Lewis, was one of the first additions USC made via the transfer portal. He joins a backcourt that features one of the top returning guards in the country in Rodney Rice.

Lewis averaged 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per game for the Hoyas. He’s able to do a little bit of everything, which makes him valuable. At 6-4, 210 pounds, Lewis has the frame to also play as a small-ball forward if needed.

3. Signing Five-Star Forward Christian Collins

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Christian Collins (11) during the McDonalds All American Boys Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

USC pulled off a big recruiting win over Kentucky and Louisville by landing five-star forward Christian Collins. The No. 2 power forward and No. 5 player in the country according to 247Sports’ Composite rankings, Collins is as high-profile a recruit as they come.

Coming in as a true freshman, Collins will be expected to compete for a starting gig. Bringing in a high-caliber recruit like Collins this late in the cycle is a huge boost to the Trojans’ 2026 recruiting class.

2. Landing Transfer Center Eric Reibe

Arguably the top addition USC has made this offseason, former UConn center Eric Reibe played a minor role in the Huskies’ run to the national title game this season. Reibe entered the portal in search of an opportunity for a bigger role, and might get that at USC.

With Gabe Dynes entering the transfer portal and Ezra Ausar declaring for the 2026 NBA Draft, the Trojans are thin at the center spot. That gives Reibe the inside track to earning the starting gig, but he will have to battle with incoming freshman Darius Ratliff.

1. Retaining Guard Rodney Rice

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

The biggest move USC made this offseason was arguably retaining guard Rodney Rice. He was one of the most coveted guards in the transfer portal last year, but injuries cost him most of this past season. Instead of declaring for the NBA Draft, Rice decided to run it back for another season in Los Angeles.

Rice will be at the forefront of whatever USC’s game plan will be for this upcoming season. With another season in Musselman’s system, Rice should be viewed as one of the top guards in the country next year.

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