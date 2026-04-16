Chad Baker-Mazara Breaks Silence On Turbulent USC Tenure

The USC Trojans' season took a stunning turn on March 1 when the program dismissed star wing Chad Baker-Mazara. The decision came just days after the Trojans' home loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers, a game where Baker-Mazara spent the second half on the bench after a nasty fall that ended his night. It was a moment that now reads as the final scene of his USC tenure.

Baker-Mazara's dismissal came on the heels of him having one of the most productive seasons of his career, averaging 18.5 points per game and winning Maui Invitational MVP early in the year. His departure closes a winding college career that included stops at Duquesne, San Diego State, Northwest Florida State, Auburn, and USC, five programs in six years.

Jan 31, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) enters the couert before the game against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at the Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With Baker-Mazara out of the lineup, the Trojans went on to finish their injury-riddled season with an 18-14 record, capped off by a seven-game losing streak to end the regular season. USC eventually fell to the Washington Huskies in the first round of the Big Ten tournament, completely missed the NCAA tournament and elected to pass on the NIT.

After months of silence, he issued a publicly written statement on Tuesday expressing his disappointment in the program's decision. Later, he spoke with USC On SI about the aftermath, his injury recovery, and his future plans in basketball.

Still Working After Dismissal

Jan 9, 2026; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) celebrates against the Minnesota Golden Gophers aduring the first half at Williams Arena. Mandatory Credit: Matt Krohn-Imagn Images | Matt Krohn-Imagn Images

“It’s definitely been an adjustment because everything happened quickly,” Baker-Mazara told USC OnSI. “But I’ve stayed focused on my daily routine and what’s ahead for me.”

“I’ve been in the gym consistently, training, and putting my energy into getting better,” he said. “Outside of basketball, I’ve also been intentional about my mindset and mental health, making sure I stay balanced through things like prayer, reflection, and therapy.”

“Right now my focus is just on growth as a player and as a person, and staying ready for whatever comes next.”

Injury Recovery Going Well

Dec 21, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans forward Chad Baker-Mazara (4) in the first half against the UC Santa Cruz Banana Slugs at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

“My body is feeling great right now, and I’m back healthy,” he said. “I’ve been able to stay consistent with training and continue building strength and rhythm.”

“Working with my sports performance trainer along with my basketball training, I’ve been able to not only build strength and consistency but also fully get back to myself.”

“I’ve been really intentional about recovery and taking care of my body the right way so I can stay healthy and keep progressing.”

Pursuing the NBA

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Chad Baker-Mazara (4) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

“My goal has always been the NBA and playing at the highest level of basketball,” he said. “That’s what I’ve worked toward my whole life, so right now I’m just locked into the process.”

“I’m focused on continuing to train, improve my game, and stay ready for opportunities when they come. I know how competitive it is, so I don’t take any day for granted.”

“If I’m given that opportunity, I’d be really grateful for it,” he said when asked about the upcoming NBA Combine. “For me, it would be about showing my development, competing at a high level, and proving that I’ve put in the work to be ready for that stage.”

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