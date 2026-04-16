USC Backcourt Depth Receives Big Boost With Transfer Addition

USC Trojans women’s basketball added experienced backcourt production on Wednesday, landing UC Davis transfer Ryann Bennett. The Long Beach native returns home and reunites with former AAU teammate Kennedy Smith, giving head coach Lindsay Gottlieb another versatile guard ahead of the 2026-27 season.

Bennett comes in as reliable guard depth with the upside as a proven scorer, playmaker and defender. On a roster already loaded with high-end talent, she steps in as a perfect second or third guard that can do a little bit of everything in any given lineup.

What Transfer Ryann Bennett Brings to USC

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during an NCAA basketball game against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

Bennett arrives after a breakout sophomore campaign at UC Davis, where she earned All-Big West Second Team and CSC Academic All-District honors. She averaged 15.3 points, 4.0 assists, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.6 steals across 34 starts, leading the Aggies to a 23-11 record and a 15-5 mark in conference play. One year earlier, she made the Big West All-Freshman Team while averaging 6.4 points off the bench and flashing late-season scoring growth.

Her development curve is clear. Bennett went from a reserve playing 19 minutes per game as a freshman to a full-time starter logging 36.4 minutes as a sophomore. Her field goal percentage climbed from 43.0 to 45.4 despite a heavier offensive load, signaling improved shot selection and comfort as a primary initiator. As someone who now has experience in both roles, she has the play-type flexibility that should gel well with a team that already has established talent.

Ryann Bennett's Fit in USC’s Loaded Guard Rotation

Mar 8, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; South California Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) attempts a free throw against Michigan Wolverines during the second half of the Big Ten Conference Tournament semifinals at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images | Stephanie Amador Blondet-Imagn Images

Bennett joins a crowded but dynamic Trojans backcourt that includes JuJu Watkins, Jazzy Davidson, Kennedy Smith, Rian Forestier, Brooklyn Shamblin, and incoming No. 1 prospect Saniyah Hall. The common thread across that group is two-way upside, and Bennett fits that identity.

She brings defensive disruption right away. Her 1.6 steals per game reflect active hands and anticipation, traits that mirror Smith’s on-ball pressure. That pairing gives Gottlieb flexibility to stagger defensive lineups without sacrificing offensive competence.

Offensively, Bennett projects as a secondary creator who can relieve pressure from USC’s primary options. With Watkins returning from injury and Davidson building on a National Freshman Player of the Year campaign, the Trojans will not need Bennett to carry the same usage she handled at UC Davis. Instead, her value comes as a connector that can help the offense run more smoothly, something the Trojans struggled a lot with last season.

Perimeter Shooting Could Define Her Role

Mar 29, 2025; Spokane, WA, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb looks on against the Kansas State Wildcats during the first half of a Sweet 16 NCAA Tournament basketball game at Spokane Arena. at Spokane Arena. Mandatory Credit: James Snook-Imagn Images | James Snook-Imagn Images

The swing skill is shooting. As a freshman, Bennett hit 37.5 percent from beyond the arc on modest volume. That dipped to 32.1 percent last season as her attempts nearly doubled. The confidence increase is notable, but USC needs efficiency.

The Trojans attempted 24.3 triples per game last season, tied for most in the Big Ten, yet shot just 30.8 percent, third worst in the conference. Improving that number is essential to unlock spacing for Watkins and Davidson. If Bennett settles in the middle ground, around four attempts per game at roughly 36 percent, she becomes a real floor-spacing piece. That, combined with her defensive activity, would make her a reliable rotation guard in multiple lineup combinations.

Although Bennett may not be one of the top-ranked names to hit the transfer portal, she actually fits a key role for the Trojans next season. USC already had the star power, but Bennett brings them much-needed balance.

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