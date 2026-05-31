What Jacob Cofie's Return to USC Means for the Trojans, Eric Musselman

Throughout the offseason, one of the biggest questions for the USC Trojans has been whether or not forward Jacob Cofie would keep his name in consideration for the 2026 NBA Draft. His return to Trojans coach Eric Musselman was announced in April, but Cofie officially withdrew from the NBA Draft in late May after participating in the G-League Combine and NBA Combine.

Cofie has an opportunity to build on his performance in 2025 and potentially lead USC to competing near the top of the Big Ten and potentially an NCAA Tournament appearance during the 2026-27 season.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Jacob Cofie’s 2025 Performance

Last season, Cofie had a solid performance for the Trojans as he recorded 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 1.8 blocks, and 0.9 steals per game. He showed the ability to contribute in nearly every aspect of the game.

Cofie also showed promise with his shooting splits as he shot 31.8 percent from three point range and 51 percent from the field. However, Cofie does need to improve as a free throw shooter after converting on 60.5 percent of his free throws in 2025.

Standing at 6-10 and 230 pounds, Cofie has a solid frame that enables him to create heavy pressure on the perimeter, but also alter shots at the rim and contribute as a rebounder to help USC limit the damage done by the Trojans’ opponents on the interior.

As Cofie enters the 2026 season, his ability to contribute on both sides of the floor could help USC to become one of the deepest and more reliable frontcourts in the Big Ten.

Mar 14, 2026; New York, NY, USA; Connecticut Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) works around St. John's Red Storm forward Rubén Prey (17) during the first half of the men's Big East Conference Tournament Championship at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

USC’s New Look Roster

In addition to the return of Cofie, USC also brings back guard Alijah Arenas as a key player who could make a major impact next season. The Trojans also added a significant amount of young talent through both the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Through the transfer portal, USC was able to bring in UConn center Eric Reibe, Evansville forward Joshua Hughes, South Dakota guard Isaac Bruns, Lindenwood guard Jadis Jones, Colgate guard Jalen Cox, and Georgetown guard KJ Lewis.

The Trojans added to both the frontcourt and the backcourt, which seems to have given USC some of the best depth across the entire Big Ten.

On the high school recruiting side, the Trojans added three key players to the frontcourt in forward Christian Collins in addition to seven-footers Adonis Ratliff and Darius Ratliff. While there have been several players added to USC’s roster through the transfer portal, each of these freshman recruits could work into the rotation in the near future with their talent and ability to adapt to almost every situation.

Musselman will have the tough task of deciding what the rotation will look like in terms of starters as well as the players who will come off the bench.

So, with the returns of Cofie and Arenas added onto USC’s additions through the transfer portal and high school recruiting, it seems that the Trojans are in a great spot to have a better showing next season, as well as build a consistent program for the future.

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

USC Trojans Outlook For 2026

As Musselman and USC prepare for the 2026 season, it seems that roster is in a great position to take a step forward in what is a very competitive Big Ten conference.

One of the biggest things the Trojans did was strengthen the frontcourt, as it seems having a dominant frontcourt could be a blueprint for success on the national stage. Last season, the Michigan Wolverines had a dominant frontcourt, which resulted in a national title run where very few teams showed the ability to slow them down.

One of the biggest additions for USC could be Reibe, who got very valuable experience in his freshman season with UConn against Michigan and could help the Trojans to be prepared for the high-pressure situations when they inevitably come up. In addition to Reibe, USC now has a significant amount of length with Cofie, Hughes, Adonis Ratliff, Darius Ratliff, and Collins, who all have the talent to impact the program both now and in the future.

In the backcourt, the Trojans now have several solid players, including Arenas, Bruns, Jones, Cox, and Lewis, who could also make key impacts and help USC to be one of the more balanced teams in the country.

If the Trojans can get reliable performances from both the frontcourt and the backcourt, USC has a chance to not just become one of the better teams in the Big Ten, but could also make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

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