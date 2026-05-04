USC Trojans Receive Promising Ranking Before Next Season

The USC Trojans men's basketball team enters year three under coach Eric Musselman, and the program is still searching for its first NCAA Tournament appearance since hiring Musselman before the 2024-25 season.

Thanks to USC's recruiting as well as roster retention, the expectations surrounding the Trojans basketball team is to make the NCAA Tournament in 2026, at the least.

Feb 18, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman and guard Alijah Arenas (0) react against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the first half at Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Key returning pieces like USC guards Alijah Arenas and Rodney Rice, as well as Trojans forward Jacob Cofie, give Musselman and experienced core to work with, and the rest of the roster has been supplemented by key transfer portal pickups as well as multiple five-star recruits.

According to college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, he ranked the USC Trojans No. 13 out of his top 45 teams now that a majority of transfer portal and NBA Draft decisions have been finalized.

1. Florida

2. Illinois

3. Duke

4. Michigan

5. UConn

6. Arizona

7. Michigan State

8. Gonzaga

9. Virginia

10. Texas

11. Arkansas

12. Houston

13. USC

14. Louisville

15. Iowa State

16. Miami

17. Tennessee

18. St. John's

19. Vanderbilt

20. Alabama

21. Purdue

22. UCLA

23. Ohio State

24. Missouri

25. Indiana

26. North Carolina

27. BYU

28. Nebraska

29. TCU

30. Kansas

31. Saint Louis

32. Wisconsin

33. Villanova

34. VCU

35. Iowa

36. Oregon

37. Providence

38. Texas A&M

39. Creighton

40. Kentucky

41. Stanford

42. Georgia

43. Clemson

44. Syracuse

45. Auburn

If USC can go from missing the NCAA Tournament to a top-15 team in one season, it's because of the talent on the roster.

Rice played in six games for the Trojans in 2025 before a right shoulder injury ended his season prematurely. Still, Rice flashed in limited action, averaging 20.3 points per game for USC. His return to the starting lineup is as significant as Arenas' decision to forgo the NBA Draft and return to school for another season.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Rothstein includes Rice, Arenas, and Cofie as three of USC's starters for next season, and the college basketball insider predicts that Georgetown transfer KJ Lewis and UConn transfer Eric Reibe will fill out the rest of the Trojans' starting lineup.

“I can’t wait to get to work for next year, starting tonight when I get back to the hotel. . . . I haven’t had in-depth conversations with admin yet about [NIT], but I would assume we’re not going to play, based on number of bodies and how we played the last 8 games," Musselman said, per CalPost's Ben Bolch, after USC was eliminated by Washington in the Big Ten Tournament.

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Musselman and the Trojans did get to work quickly, landing transfers like Lewis and Reibe as well as former Colgate guard Jalen Cox and former Hawai'i guard Aaron-Hunkin-Claytor. USC is also adding five-star recruits Christian Collins and Adonis Ratliff as well as four-star Darius Ratliff to the program.

USC's schedule for 2026-27 has not yet been released, but the Trojans are tied with Vanderbilt, Iowa State, and Virginia with the 15th-best odds (+3500) to win the national championship, according to odds on FanDuel Sportsbook.

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