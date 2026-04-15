USC Trojans Form Dynamic Backcourt With Georgetown Transfer KJ Lewis

Senior guard KJ Lewis is headed to USC, giving the Trojans their first transfer portal addition and a much-needed backcourt boost. The Georgetown guard committed to Eric Musselman’s program this week, forming a potential high-impact pairing with returning scorer Rodney Rice.

USC needed stability and scoring after a turbulent season. Lewis brings both, while also serving as insurance if star freshman guard Alijah Arenas elects to enter the 2026 NBA Draft.

KJ Lewis Gives USC a Proven Two-Way Guard

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) celebrates after a play against the Butler Bulldogs during the first half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

There’s no projection needed here as Lewis has already produced at a high level. The 6-foot-4 junior led Georgetown in scoring this past season, averaging 14.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 2.5 assists, and 2.1 steals per game. He earned Third-Team All-Big East honors before a late-season ankle injury cut his year short.

That production fills a clear need for USC. With multiple departures across the guard and wing positions, Musselman needed a player capable of stepping in immediately. Lewis checks that box as a physical scorer who can defend multiple positions and impact the game beyond the stat sheet.

Jan 31, 2026; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) drives against Butler Bulldogs guard Azavier Robinson (23) during the second half at Hinkle Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

His path also matters. Lewis developed at Arizona Wildcats men's basketball before breaking out at Georgetown Hoyas men's basketball, gaining experience in both high-level systems and NCAA Tournament environments. That versatility should translate well into Big Ten play.

More importantly, this wasn’t a rushed addition. Musselman recruited Lewis multiple times dating back to high school and again when he entered the portal from Arizona. That familiarity suggests a clear vision for how he’ll be used in USC’s system.

USC Backcourt Returns With Something to Prove

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

This move also isn’t happening in isolation, it’s part of a larger reset. Start with Rodney Rice. Before a season-ending shoulder injury, Rice averaged 20.3 points in limited action and looked like USC’s offensive engine. His return alone raises the ceiling of the roster.

Now add Lewis, who is coming off his own injury setback just before March Madness. Both guards enter next season with something to prove, and that shared urgency could define USC’s identity. Then there’s Arenas. If he returns, the Trojans suddenly have a three-guard rotation loaded with scoring upside. If he doesn’t, Lewis becomes even more critical as a stabilizing presence.

That’s the real value of this pickup. It’s not just about talent, it’s about flexibility. After finishing 7-13 in Big Ten play and watching last season unravel late, USC needed players who could handle adversity and deliver consistent production. Lewis fits that mold as a battle-tested guard who has already navigated multiple high-pressure environments.

The Bigger Picture for Musselman

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

For Eric Musselman, this is more than just a roster addition, it’s a tone-setter for a potential "make or break" year. USC entered the offseason with questions about direction, depth, and long-term stability. Although Lewis may not have been one of the top names to hit the portal, the talent and production still speaks volumes regarding the Trojans moving in the right direction.

Musselman also has the luxury of an incoming recruiting class headlined by five-star forward Christian Collins that will add more depth and introduce another influx of talent. The foundation is set with the backcourt of Rice and Lewis. Now it comes down to Musselman building around the margins and the Trojans' health to help build USC into a legitamite Big Ten title contender.

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