USC Trojans Basketball Stars Don't Hold Back on Next Season's Potential

Following the 2025 season, the USC Trojans basketball team has an opportunity to make a significant impact with the return of three key players, in addition to bringing several players through the transfer portal and high school recruiting.

Heading into next season, USC does seem to be a much-improved roster, and with the players who are coming back having a united approach, the Trojans could have an opportunity to take a step forward in the Big Ten and potentially qualify for the NCAA Tournament.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts against the UCLA Bruins at the Galen Center. | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

in a video released by the program, USC stars Alijah Arenas, Jacob Cofie, and Rodney Rice revealed their reasoning for returning to the Trojans.

Guard Alijah Arenas

Last season, guard Alijah Arenas struggled to stay healthy after a major knee injury in addition to other health concerns, which limited his freshman season. However, after a full offseason to recover, Arenas could be in a great position to make a major impact in his second season with USC.

“I feel like I’m more relaxed. Last year, I felt like I was all over the place, a little chaotic. But now this year, I get a fresh start, we have new freshmen, so I’m not the freshman anymore. I get to really show who I am,” said Arenas.

Rodney Rice, Jacob Cofie and Alijah Arenas returned for 3 different reasons, but they’re all united in 1 goal - lead us deep into March ✌️ pic.twitter.com/V79h6UmLrg — USC Men's Basketball (@USC_Hoops) June 6, 2026

Feb 11, 2026; Columbus, Ohio, USA; USC Trojans guard Alijah Arenas (0) dribbles the ball as Ohio State Buckeyes guard Taison Chatman (3) defends during the first half at Value City Arena. Mandatory Credit: Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images | Joseph Maiorana-Imagn Images

In Arenas’s 2025 campaign, he proved that he could contribute in a variety of areas as he averaged 14.1 points, 2.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists, and 0.9 steals per game. On both ends of the floor, Arenas can make an impact, and with his 6-6 frame, he could really make a difference on defense with his ability to disrupt passing lanes and alter shots on the perimeter and at the rim.

On offense, Arenas could take another step forward, especially as a shooter after posting shooting splits of 34.1 percent from the field, 21.3 percent from three, and 79.2 percent from the free-throw line. With Arenas set to play more in 2026, he should be able to improve his shooting with better shot selection and continuing to develop as a shooter under coach Eric Muselman.

If Arenas can stay healthy and available all season long, he should be able to build on his freshman season and potentially become one of the more impactful players in the Big Ten.

Guard Rodney Rice

In the early part of the 2025 season, guard Rodney Rice unfortunately had his season ended early due to a shoulder injury, but with his decision to return to USC, he could have a bounce-back season.

“I have a lot of confidence in myself, regardless of anything. The coaching staff also has that trust in me. I can come back and still play at an All-American type level. I’ve been to the Sweet 16, and I want to get to the Final Four. That time was real special, and I think we have the talent to do that,” said Rice.

Nov 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Rodney Rice (1) shoots a free throw during the first half of the Hall of Fame Series game against the Illinois State Redbirds at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images | Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

In the six games Rice played last season, he averaged 20.3 points, 3.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.2 steals per game. After playing for the Trojans in 2025, Rice now has three seasons of collegiate experience, which could help him to take another step forward and become one of USC’s most important players in 2026.

Standing at 6-5, Rice has the size to be a great contributor on defense. Still, his frame also gives him the ability to see the floor a lot differently than most guards, which could help him to create a lot of offensive opportunities for himself as a reliable scorer, but also for his teammates with his ability to function as a playmaker.

With the experience and size that Rice brings, his ability to create quality offense for the Trojans could give USC an opportunity not just to improve in the Big Ten but to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.

Forward Jacob Cofie

Following a solid 2025 campaign, forward Jacob Cofie initially declared for the 2026 NBA Draft, but ultimately decided to return to USC for the 2026 season. As Cofie returns to USC, he seems to be very focused and ready to take another step with his game.

“I could have stayed in the draft, by talking to Muss and Conroy and just the coaching staff, I think staying another year and being a higher pick in the draft, a higher first-round pick would be amazing,” said Cofie.

Jan 2, 2026; Ann Arbor, Michigan, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Jacob Cofie (6) dribbles on Michigan Wolverines guard Roddy Gayle Jr. (11) in the second half at Crisler Center. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Last season, Cofie was very consistent as he started in all 32 games for USC and was a solid contributor on both ends of the floor. In 2025, Cofie averaged 9.9 points, 6.8 rebounds, 1.9 assists, 0.9 steals, and 1.8 blocks per game. Standing at 6-10, Cofie brings great size to the Trojans frontcourt and should be able to make a major impact in 2026.

On offense, Cofie could take another step forward if he can improve his efficiency as a shooter after recording shooting splits of 50.4 percent from the field, 31.8 percent from the field, and 60.5 percent from the free-throw line. With the size Cofie brings, his ability to generate shots near the rim and improve his perimeter scoring should help him to make the improvement he needs to become an even better NBA Draft prospect.

On defense, Cofie’s length also allows him to alter shots on the interior at the rim, but even with his 6-10 frame, Cofie does have the athleticism to be a solid defender on the perimeter as well. Based on the athleticism Cofie brings, he could give USC the flexibility to switch and still be successful on the defensive end of the floor and become one of the more versatile teams in college basketball.

As Cofie heads into the 2026 season, his ability to continue to develop as a scorer and continue to make an impact on defense could allow him to become one of the more balanced players in the Big Ten and could lead to him being selected near the top of next year’s NBA Draft.

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