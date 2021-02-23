USC Trojans Lead Wire-To-Wire For Blowout Win Over The Oregon Ducks

USC (19-4) avenges their loss against the Arizona Wildcats with a wire-to-wire blowout over the Oregon Ducks (14-5).

The Trojans owned the first half on both ends of the court. USC jumped out to a quick 15-0 lead before Oregon could even blink. Tahj Eaddy came out the gates firing by scoring nine points, all on three-point attempts, to start the game.

In just the first half, Eaddy went bonkers for 21 points on 7-of-10 shooting (five threes). The Ducks defense could do absolutely nothing to contain him.

But USC’s defense on the other hand, did a superb job at slowing down the Ducks offense. They shot only 13% from the field (10-of-29 shooting) and struggled to knock down their shots from the perimeter. The team outside of Chris Duarte and Eric Williams Jr. was only able to muster up six total points.

The Ducks couldn’t get enough from their supporting cast to make the first half competitive. But in the second half they started to step up to the plate. LJ Figueroa buried four threes in an effort to help his team climb back in the game. However, the lead was too insurmountable to overcome.

The Trojans didn’t shoot the ball well in the second half, making only 10-of-29 shots as a team (34.5%). But Eaddy’s first half offensive explosion gave USC enough of a cushion to coast the rest of the game.

Eaddy finished the night with 24 points and six threes drained. Drew Peterson even broke out of the offensive funk he’s been in. His 15 points tonight was the most since Feb. 2, when he scored 15 points against Stanford. He also chipped in a monstrous 11 rebounds and four assists.

After the game, coach Andy Enfield had rave reviews for his starting point guard, "For him [Tahj Eaddy] to come out with that intensity, that focus, and that shot-making was very impressive. He is a terrific offensive basketball player and is so important to our success this year, especially with Ethan Anderson out earlier with those injuries."

Enfield continued, "Tahj is getting better and better. He's a lot better player now than he was two months ago. And it's fun to watch. When he gets on those scoring rolls it's hard to stop."

Evan Mobley didn’t have a performance like Eaddy, but he was still productive. He scored an efficient 11 points, grabbed five rebounds, and was of course terrific on the defensive end of the floor.

The Trojans next matchup is Thursday night when they take on a feisty Colorado Buffaloes (17-7) team.

Final: USC 72 - Oregon 58

