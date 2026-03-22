Three Ways the USC Trojans Can Pull Off a Stunning Upset Over South Carolina

Fresh off a thrilling 71-67 overtime first-round victory over the Clemson Tigers, the No. 9-seeded USC Trojans look to pull off the upset of the tournament by beating the No. 1-seeded South Carolina Gamecocks in the Round of 32.

This will be the second meeting between USC and South Carolina this season, as the Gamecocks defeated the Trojans 69-52 in “The Real SC” matchup back on Nov. 15 in Los Angeles. The Gamecocks enter the rematch in the tournament as overwhelming favorites.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) makes a free throw against the NC State Wolfpack during the third quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

According to the latest odds by DraftKings Sportsbook, the Gamecocks are favored by 22.5 points over the Trojans. South Carolina has been one of the best teams in women’s college basketball this season, as they post a 32-3 overall record and dominated their first round opponent Southern, winning 103-34.

The Trojans will have to play arguably their best game of the season to pull off the stunning upset against the Gamecocks. Here are the three ways USC can upset South Carolina and advance to the Sweet 16 for the third consecutive season.

Jazzy Davidson

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) warms up prior to the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

If USC pulls off the stunning upset, one of the main reasons will be because of the performance of the Trojans freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson. In her tournament debut against the Clemson Tigers, Davidson was sensational, scoring 31 points, six rebounds, and five assists, along with knocking down clutch three pointers to lead USC to the overtime victory.

Davidson is a player who will have all the attention from South Carolina’s defense from the opening tip, as they hope to take the Trojans out of the game early. In the Nov. 15 meeting between the Trojans and Gamecocks in Los Angeles, South Carolina held Davidson to eight points, three rebounds, and three assists. USC will need a better performance out of Davidson on Monday night to upset the Gamecocks.

Limit Turnovers

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Kara Dunn (25) grabs a rebound in front of Clemson Tigers forward Raven Thompson (32) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Entering the matchup against South Carolina, USC will need to start fast if they hope to upset the Gamecocks. The only thing that the Trojans can’t afford to allow to happen is committing several turnovers, especially against a South Carolina team that excels at scoring off turnovers.

In the win over Clemson, the Trojans committed a total of 18 turnovers. A performance similar to what they had against Clemson, and USC will be taken out of the game early, and likely won’t be able to recover.

Defense Against Joyce Edwards

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; South Carolina Gamecocks forward Joyce Edwards (8) looks to get around Southern Jaguars guard Zaria Hurston (20) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

The Gamecocks have been led all season long by forward Joyce Edwards, who leads South Carolina in scoring, averaging 19.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, and 2.4 assists. In the Gamecocks' dominant first-round victory over Southern, Edwards scored 27 points, eight rebounds, and three assists.

USC showed its talent defensively in the first round win over Clemson, particularly from Davidson, who recorded three steals and a block for the Trojans. In terms of their defensive game plan entering Monday night’s matchup against South Carolina, Edwards is one of the primary players that USC aims to shut down early.

Guard Ta’Niya Latson (14.4 points per game) and center Madina Okot (13.5 points per game) are two other players for South Carolina that the Trojans defense looks to shut down defensively.

The Round of 32 matchup between USC and South Carolina is scheduled for 5 p.m. PT on Monday, with the game broadcast on ESPN.

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