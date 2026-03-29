USC Trojans Recruits Turn Heads In McDonald's All-American Practice

The 2026 McDonald’s All-American game is set to take place on Tuesday in Phoenix, Arizona, and will feature three of USC's top 2026 basketball recruits. Incoming recruits Darius Ratliff, Adonis Ratliff, and Christian Collins are all set to compete in what will be the 48th annual addition of the McDonald’s All-American game.

As for which teams the three will be on for the game, the Ratliff brothers will be on the East squad, and Collins will be on the West team. Ahead of Tuesday’s game, all three players competed in Saturday’s practice leading up to the contest.

Mar 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman reacts in the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

After missing the NCAA Tournament in their second season under coach Eric Musselman, many USC fans are hoping that the Trojans, with the addition of the Ratliff brothers and Collins, can help them make it back to the 68-team field next year.

The Trojans have the No. 7 overall 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports, which is ranked fourth in the Big Ten. Here’s how all three players performed during Saturday’s practice, according to On3’s Jamie Shaw.

Adonis Ratliff

Stepinac’s Adonis Ratliff (3) drives to the basket against Cardinal Hayes during the CHSAA AA championship game at Fordham University in the Bronx March 8, 2026. Stepinac won the game 72-50. | Frank Becerra Jr./The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Adonis is one of two Ratliff brothers who look to make an impact for the Trojans next season. Ratliff arrives in Los Angeles as a four-star recruit out of Archbishop Stepinac in White Plains, New York. Stepanic is rated as the No. 17 overall player nationally in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

Shaw reported that Ratliff knocked down multiple three pointers on the move and impressed with driving the basketball in transition during Saturday’s practice. During the 2025-26 season, USC saw several highs and lows in its three-point shooting and looks to continue improving its scoring from beyond the arc next season.

Darius Ratliff

Stepinac's Darius Ratliff drives during a CHSAA AA boys basketball Archdiocesan semifinal with Scanlan at Mount St.Michael Feb. 17, 2026. | Peter Carr/The Journal News / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Darius Ratliff was not listed as one of Shaw’s top performers from Saturday’s practice, but there is no doubt that he has the potential to make an impact on the Trojans roster next season. Ratliff arrives at USC as a four-star recruit, like his brother, and is rated as the No. 23 overall player in the 2026 recruiting class, per 247Sports.

The 6-foot-11, 210-pound center has the potential to be the next lockdown defender at USC and to help with the Trojans' much-needed rim protection next season.

Christian Collins

The only five-star recruit in the Trojans 2026 recruiting class, Christian Collins’ impact for USC could be felt from day one. In addition to being a five-star recruit, Collins, out of St. John Bosco in Bellflower, California, is rated as the No. 9 overall player in the 2026 class, per 247Sports.

During Saturday’s practice, Collins experienced many highs and lows for the Trojans, according to Shaw. Collins defense was very consistent, and he’ll look to build off those skills in Tuesday's McDonald's All-American game.

How to Watch McDonald’s All-American Game

Many USC fans will be tuned in on Tuesday to watch the Ratliff brothers and Collins compete in the McDonald’s All-American game. The contest is scheduled to tip off at 6 p.m. PT with the game broadcast on ESPN.