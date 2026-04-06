USC Trojans Should Treat Next Season as Final Four or Bust
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It’s never a fun sight watching your biggest rival win the national championship, and that’s exactly what USC Trojans fans experienced on Sunday as the confetti fell on the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team. It was the Bruins' first national title under the NCAA Tournament format, as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 in the final.
If one thing is for certain, the pressure is on the Trojans and coach Lindsay Gottlieb to deliver, entering next season with a national championship-contending team that includes many returning stars.
The USC women’s basketball program has seen a remarkable turnaround in its five seasons under Gottlieb. However, the one thing they've yet to accomplish is reaching the Final Four and winning the national championship. After witnessing their biggest rival win a title, Trojans fans would like nothing more than for USC to follow that up by winning a national championship of their own.
Why USC is Considered a National Championship Contender Entering Next Season
With USC set to return star guard JuJu Watkins, who missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL, the Trojans' expectations should be to go all in at the national championship. During Watkins' absence, USC struggled, finishing the season with an 18-14 overall record, ending with a 101-61 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Despite the Trojans' struggles throughout the season, freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson, who was under the mentorship of Watkins, had a remarkable year for USC. Davidson, amid the team’s many ups and downs, led the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for USC.
Returning for her sophomore season, Davidson and Watkins are set to share the Trojans backcourt for the very first time, as the two have the potential to form one of the most dominant duos in college basketball next season.
USC also has returning veteran leadership, including guard Kennedy Smith, putting the Trojans in a prime spot to make a deep run next season. However, much like it did last season with Davidson, youth could carry the Trojans a long way next season, as three talented recruits are set to arrive in Los Angeles.
USC's Talented Incoming 2026 Class
Five-star forward Saniyah Hall highlights an impressive group of three recruits for the Trojans. Hall is rated as the No. 2 overall player nationally, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, will make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season and could be an x-factor in the Trojans effort to get to the Final Four and compete for a national championship.
Four-star center Sara Okeke from DME Academy in Daytona Beach, California, and Melbourne, Australia native, forward Sitaya Fagan are the two other recruits to watch next season for the Trojans. Okeke is rated as the No. 10 overall player nationally and No. 2 center, per 247Sports.
In terms of their roster for the 2026-27 season, USC may look to add talent in the transfer portal, as adding a top transfer could put the Trojans in an even better position to go all in and win the national championship next season.
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Caden Handwork is a beat reporter for USC Trojans On SI. Caden graduated from Michigan State University with a B.A. in Journalism. He has previous experience writing NBA, NFL, MLB, and College Football content for FanSided as a Contributor. He is also written as a contributor for the Detroit Lions FanSided site, the SideLion Report. At Michigan State, Caden covered several MSU athletic events for Impact 89 FM, Spartan Sports Report, and Spartans Illustrated. He has covered Michigan State Basketball in the Champions Classic in Chicago and has covered Spartan Hockey in the last two NCAA Tournaments.