USC Trojans Should Treat Next Season as Final Four or Bust

It’s never a fun sight watching your biggest rival win the national championship, and that’s exactly what USC Trojans fans experienced on Sunday as the confetti fell on the UCLA Bruins women’s basketball team. It was the Bruins' first national title under the NCAA Tournament format, as they defeated the South Carolina Gamecocks 79-51 in the final.

If one thing is for certain, the pressure is on the Trojans and coach Lindsay Gottlieb to deliver, entering next season with a national championship-contending team that includes many returning stars.

Jan 29, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb on the bench in the first half against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

The USC women’s basketball program has seen a remarkable turnaround in its five seasons under Gottlieb. However, the one thing they've yet to accomplish is reaching the Final Four and winning the national championship. After witnessing their biggest rival win a title, Trojans fans would like nothing more than for USC to follow that up by winning a national championship of their own.

Why USC is Considered a National Championship Contender Entering Next Season

Oct 11, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans basketball player JuJu Watkins was on hand as she was named the tunnel captain the the game against the Michigan Wolverines at United Airlines Field at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

With USC set to return star guard JuJu Watkins, who missed the entire season recovering from a torn ACL, the Trojans' expectations should be to go all in at the national championship. During Watkins' absence, USC struggled, finishing the season with an 18-14 overall record, ending with a 101-61 loss to the South Carolina Gamecocks in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Despite the Trojans' struggles throughout the season, freshman star guard Jazzy Davidson, who was under the mentorship of Watkins, had a remarkable year for USC. Davidson, amid the team’s many ups and downs, led the Trojans to the NCAA Tournament, averaging 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists per game for USC.

University of Southern California forward Jazzy Davidson (9) Monday, March 23, 2026, during the first quarter NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament at Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, South Carolina. | Ken Ruinard / USA Today Network South Carolina / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Returning for her sophomore season, Davidson and Watkins are set to share the Trojans backcourt for the very first time, as the two have the potential to form one of the most dominant duos in college basketball next season.

USC also has returning veteran leadership, including guard Kennedy Smith, putting the Trojans in a prime spot to make a deep run next season. However, much like it did last season with Davidson, youth could carry the Trojans a long way next season, as three talented recruits are set to arrive in Los Angeles.

USC's Talented Incoming 2026 Class

Mar 21, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans head coach Lindsay Gottlieb speaks with guard Malia Samuels (10) against the Clemson Tigers in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

Five-star forward Saniyah Hall highlights an impressive group of three recruits for the Trojans. Hall is rated as the No. 2 overall player nationally, per 247Sports. The 6-foot-2 forward from SPIRE Academy in Geneva, Ohio, will make an immediate impact for the Trojans next season and could be an x-factor in the Trojans effort to get to the Final Four and compete for a national championship.

Four-star center Sara Okeke from DME Academy in Daytona Beach, California, and Melbourne, Australia native, forward Sitaya Fagan are the two other recruits to watch next season for the Trojans. Okeke is rated as the No. 10 overall player nationally and No. 2 center, per 247Sports.

In terms of their roster for the 2026-27 season, USC may look to add talent in the transfer portal, as adding a top transfer could put the Trojans in an even better position to go all in and win the national championship next season.