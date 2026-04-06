Big Ten Rival Jumps Ahead of USC Trojans in Early Rankings

The UCLA Bruins just won the national championship, and the early outlook for 2026-27 is already taking shape. In ESPN’s Way-Too-Early Top 25, the USC Trojans landed at No. 6 nationally, yet were slotted behind the Michigan Wolverines as the second-best team in the Big Ten.

That decision raises a clear question: how is USC not the conference frontrunner? USC is getting healthier, deeper, and more talented at the top. Michigan, meanwhile, is banking on continuity.

Michigan Wolverines' Case Built on Continuity, Not Ceiling

Mar 28, 2026; Fort Worth, TX, USA; Michigan Wolverines guard Olivia Olson (1) drives to the basket against Louisville Cardinals forward Laura Ziegler (0) during the second half at Dickies Arena. Mandatory Credit: Chris Jones-Imagn Images | Chris Jones-Imagn Images

To be fair, Michigan’s rise is real. The Wolverines are coming off their first Elite Eight appearance and return a core built around Olivia Olson, Syla Swords, Mila Holloway, and Te’Yala Delfosse. That 2024 recruiting class now enters its junior year, bringing experience and cohesion.

However, the projection leans heavily on internal growth. Michigan could still add a frontcourt piece, potentially targeting Iowa State Hawkeyes center Audi Crooks in the transfer portal, but as currently constructed, this is largely the same group. That’s a safe bet, but it’s just not the highest-upside one.

USC Trojans' Talent Surge Changes the Equation

Mar 23, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; USC Trojans guard Jazzy Davidson (9) shoots over South Carolina Gamecocks forward Maryam Dauda (30) in the first half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-Imagn Images | Jeff Blake-Imagn Images

USC’s case is different and arguably stronger. The Trojans reached the second round of the NCAA Tournament without JuJu Watkins, who missed the season recovering from a torn ACL. Now, she returns as a former National Player of the Year and proven program driver.

Alongside her is Jazzy Davidson, the reigning National Freshman of the Year, who averaged 17.9 points, 5.6 rebounds, and 4.1 assists. Kennedy Smith adds two-way stability after an 11.5-point, 1.9-steal sophomore campaign. That trio alone elevates USC into contender status. But the real separator is what’s coming in.

Mar 31, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA; Saniyah Hall (2) during the McDonalds All American Girls Game at Desert Diamond Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Coach Lindsay Gottlieb and the Trojans bring in the nation's No.1 recruit, Saniyah Hall, along with elite international prospects in five-star forward Sitaya Fagan and five-star center Sara Okeke. With the recently announced transfer portal departures of junior guard Malia Samuels and sophomore forward Dayana Mendes, there are now more rotation minutes to go around.

Similar to Watkins and Davidson when they arrived, this incoming freshmen trio has the chance to be immediate impact contributors rather than simply depth pieces. In short, this team, without even making a single move in the transfer portal, already is upgrading just off the strength of health and recruiting.

Why the USC Trojans Should Be the Big Ten Favorite

Feb 13, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (12) and head coach Lindsay Gottlieb during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The difference between USC and Michigan comes down to ceiling versus stability. Michigan offers continuity and proven chemistry. But the Trojans have the chance to trot out an all five-star lineup of Watkins, Davidson, Hall, Fagan and Okeke.

They will also have the luxury of having Smith, who can interchangeably work within the starting five or as a tone-setter off the bench. Not to mention center Laura Williams, who showed flashes of an elite rebounder and shot blocker during her freshman campaign, with four double-digit rebound games and nine games with two or more blocks.

That’s a different tier of talent. And we’ve already seen the blueprint. The last time Watkins shared the floor with a high-level co-star, alongside now Washington Mystics forward Kiki Iriafen, USC made an Elite Eight run despite adversity. Now, she returns to a deeper and more explosive roster.

Michigan may enter next season with fewer questions. But USC enters with more answers to their issues from this season and significantly more firepower. Not only should USC be the favorite for the Big Ten title. They should also be heavily favored to make it to the Final Four and contend for a national championship.