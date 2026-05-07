USC Trojans Pick Up Final Transfer Portal Addition From South Dakota

The USC Trojans men's basketball team added one more piece to an already stacked transfer portal class on Thursday.

Transfer guard Isaac Bruns heads to the Downtown Los Angeles region, leaving South Dakota, per college basketball insider Joe Tipton. Bruns follows former Lindenwood University guard Jadis Jones to USC, who committed to coach Eric Musselman and company 24 hours earlier.

Background on USC Addition Isaac Bruns

Nov 5, 2025; Omaha, Nebraska, USA; South Dakota Coyotes guard Isaac Bruns (12) drives against Creighton Bluejays forward Isaac Traudt (41) and Fedor Zugic (7) during the first half at CHI Health Center Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images | Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Musselman swoops up a 20-point scoring option here.

Bruns dropped 20.8 points per game for the Coyotes last season and delivered a 39 percent shooting percentage from behind the arc. He delivered 12 different 20-point contests in 20 games played during the 2025-26 campaign.

The 6-5 shooter even lit up power conference teams and March Madness qualifiers when he was on the floor.

He delivered a 29-point outburst against Southwestern Athletic Conference (SWAC) champion Prairie View A&M during South Dakota's 97-85 win on Dec. 13. Bruns produced 19 points against Kansas State out of the Big 12 during the season, too. He even scored 22 on Wyoming from the Mountain West Conference, plus 16 versus a Creighton team that was ranked No. 23 at the time.

Isaac Bruns Adds Needed Wrinkle for USC

Feb 21, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California Trojans forward Ezra Ausar (2) and head coach Eric Musselman react against the Oregon Ducks in the second half at Galen Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Musselman and the coaching staff are swiftly addressing last season's weaknesses.

The backcourt play sustained the most hits through injuries and inconsistency. Hence why USC made a run at Georgetown's KJ Lewis, Colgate's Jalen Cox, Hawaii's Aaron Hunkin-Claytor, and the Wednesday pickup out of the Ohio Valley Conference, Jones.

All present their strengths: Lewis offering a combo guard presence, Cox as a facilitator and scorer, Hunkin-Claytor for his reliable defense, and Jones bringing a post and defensive presence.

Musselman and the Trojans still lacked a true long range scoring presence, until now.

The North Sioux City native has buried more than 31 percent of his attempts from behind the arc during his three seasons with South Dakota. Plus, he's fresh off delivering a career-best mark for 3-point shooting, which featured 11 games in hitting multiple long-distance baskets.

Where USC's Transfer Portal Class Stands

Apr 6, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Michigan Wolverines forward Morez Johnson Jr. (21) controls the ball against UConn Huskies center Eric Reibe (12) during the first half in the national championship of the Final Four of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament between the and the Michigan Wolverines at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

To recap, USC now has pulled in seven total transfers during this current cycle.

And once again, addressing the backcourt rose as the biggest offseason need. But locating a consistent marksman from deep surfaced as another pivotal need for a USC team that floundered late and missed out on landing in the field of 68.

The now former Summit League star Bruns fills that void in the land of Troy. This officially signals that USC is done adding to the roster, per Ryan Kartje of the Los Angeles Times.

The Trojans will welcome back prized freshman Alijah Arenas for one more season, who boosts the backend of the floor with his return. Arenas now enters a guard room featuring eight different options Musselman can choose from.

USC presents up to eight frontcourt options, which now features the UConn transfer Eric Reibe at center. But Bruns entering the picture will boost the Trojans' national portal ranking higher from here. Plus, spark conversations for USC, boasting one of the nation's deepest backcourts, especially among Big Ten teams.

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