USC Trojans Land Ohio Valley Conference Star as Fourth Transfer Portal Pickup

The USC Trojans are making their case for producing the top-ranked college basketball recruiting class. Coach Eric Musselman and his staff are equally aggressive in the transfer portal.

That now includes adding Ohio Valley Conference star Jadis Jones, who arrived Wednesday via Lindenwood University per college basketball insider Joe Tipton.

Jadis Jones Brings new Scoring Option to USC

Nov 20, 2025; Bloomington, Indiana, USA; Indiana Hoosiers forward Reed Bailey (1) knocks the ball away from Lindenwood Lions guard Jadis Jones (10) during the first half at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall. Mandatory Credit: Robert Goddin-Imagn Images | Robert Goddin-Imagn Images

Musselman and the Trojans have pulled in a 6-foot-5 scorer here.

Jones dropped 15.3 points per game for the Lions. He even delivered 20 points or more in seven games during the regular season, including lighting up Charleston Southern for 30 and both Eastern Illinois plus SIU Edwardsville with 23.

He also pulled down 8.5 rebounds a night, making him a double-double threat each night for the Trojans. Jones indeed produced 10 of those type of performances including creating a 22-point, 14-rebound evening against SIU Edwardsville on Jan. 6.

USC will trust him more in the post in all likelihood. He nailed 57.4 percent of his baskets inside the arc. Yet Jones brings defensive value too. Jones grabbed two or more steals in 10 games and swatted two blocks or more during five contests.

The native of New Madrid, Missouri, rose to roundball popularity in this state during high school. He even starred on the football field and briefly was verbally committed to Coastal Carolina before focusing on basketball. That decision eventually led to Jones winning the Gatorade Player of the Year Award in the state of Missouri.

How Jones Fits Deep Portal Class at USC

Feb 24, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Georgetown Hoyas guard KJ Lewis (5) dribbles as Marquette Golden Eagles guard Chase Ross (2) defends during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | Brad Mills-Imagn Images

The Trojans loaded up on past Big East stars and former five-stars to comprise this portal class. Does that mean Jones already feels like his minuted will be diminished?

He'll earn the chance to compete with KJ Lewis, who comes over via Georgetown and became the first portal addition at USC. Lewis even had a brief run with Arizona and USC becomes his third college stop.

Jones is far stronger as a rebounder who shows a tremendous nose for the basketball on the floor. Lewis holds the edge as a three-point option, though, which will dictate who earns more minutes with the Trojans.

Colgate transfer Jalen Cox joins both in the backcourt, who's also a Los Angeles native after starring for nearby Loyola High School. Cox hit 17.9 points per game and will add versatility as a combo guard.

Eric Reibe of UConn is the lone front court addition, who comes over after the national title game run with the Huskies. The center was a five-star signing for head coach Dan Hurley and Connecticut before transferring after March Madness 2026.

Does USC Have Nation's best Portal Class?

Dec 21, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Colgate Raiders guard Jalen Cox (3) drives to the basket while Florida Gators forward Alex Condon (21) defends during the first half at Exactech Arena at the Stephen C. O'Connell Center. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images

The Trojans are No. 21 nationally in the portal rankings per 247Sports. That ranks them ahead of UCLA, Oregon and Ohio State among Big Ten Conference teams.

But Musselman placed a big imprint on improving the backcourt. Guard play surfaced as a major liability for USC with injuries and then disorganization.

Musselman does more than boost the experience on the backend. Jones hands him a rebounding guard, which is another area sorely needed badly in the land of troy.

Jones is capable of handling low post duties given his knack for attacking the paint, even despite being under 6-foot-6. He becomes a very underrated pickup by Musselman and the Trojans who's capable of cracking the starting lineup.

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