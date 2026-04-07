USC Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27
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The transfer portal in college basketball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, just hours removed from the Michigan Wolverines cutting down the nets in the 2026 National Championship game.
What USC Trojans players from the 2025-26 team have entered the portal so far?
This article will be updated with news regarding USC's incoming and outgoing transfer portal prospects.
USC Trojans Transfer Portal Departures
Jordan Marsh, Point Guard
Jerry Easter II, Shooting Guard
Amarion Dickerson, Guard
Jordan Marsh, Point Guard
Jordan Marsh is a 5-11 junior that averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 28 games for USC in 2025-26. He shot 40.0 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.
Marsh entered the portal and will now be going to his fourth different school in four seasons. He is currently rated by 247Sports as a three-star transfer.
As a freshman in 2023-24, he played for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. After one season there, he transferred to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs for his sophomore season in 2024-25. He broke out on the scene at UNC Asheville, averaging 18.8 points per game. He decided to take the jump to a power conference school and transferred to USC.
With the Trojans, Marsh didn’t consistently get a lot of playing time. He averaged 18.4 minutes played per game.
Jerry Easter II, Shooting Guard
Jerry Easter II is a 6-5 freshman that averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for USC in 2025-26. Easter played in 29 games for the Trojans and shot 43.6 percent from the field in an average of 17.4 minutes per game.
Easter signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. As a recruit, he was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 overall player in the 2025 class per 247Sports. Now as a transfer, Easter is rated as a three-star guard and the No. 201 overall player in the portal.
Amarion Dickerson, Guard
Amarion Dickerson is a 6-7 senior that only played on eight games with USC in 2025-26. In early December, Dickerson suffered a hip injury that ended up keeping him off the floor for the remainder of the season.
In his limited action on the court this season, Dickerson averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 50.0 percent shooting. 2025-26 was Dickerson’s one and only season with the Trojans after transferring from Robert Morris.
In the two years prior to Robert Morris, Dickerson was playing in junior college for Mineral Area College.
USC's Aiming to Snap NCAA Tournament Drought
The Trojans will be aiming to snap a three-year NCAA Tournament drought next season in year three of the coach Eric Musselman era.
The 2025-26 season got off to a great start, with the Trojans going undefeated in non-conference play and winning the 2025 Maui Invitational. USC began to struggle in Big Ten play, going 7-13 in conference en route to finishing the season with an overall record of 18-14. The Trojans lost their last eight games.
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Cory Pappas is sports writer for USC Trojans On SI and Oregon Ducks On SI. Since starting in March of 2024, he has been writing breaking news stories, game previews, game recaps, and more across College Sports, the NFL, MLB, NBA, and Olympics for Total Apex Sports. In addition to writing, Cory is also a sports data scout for Sportradar. He covers live sporting events ranging from college athletics to semi-pro and professional. Before joining the industry, Cory graduated from the University of Oregon in 2022. He ran track for Oregon's club Track and Field team. Before Oregon, he played varsity basketball and track and field in high school in Walnut Creek, CA. Cory is using his lifelong passion for sports and writing together.Follow cory_pappas1