USC Transfer Portal Tracker: Additions, Departures & Updated Roster for 2026-27

The transfer portal in college basketball officially opened on Tuesday, April 7, just hours removed from the Michigan Wolverines cutting down the nets in the 2026 National Championship game.

What USC Trojans players from the 2025-26 team have entered the portal so far?

This article will be updated with news regarding USC's incoming and outgoing transfer portal prospects.

USC Trojans Transfer Portal Departures

Mar 11, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Southern California Trojans head coach Eric Musselman gestures to his team against the Washington Huskies during the first half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: David Banks-Imagn Images | David Banks-Imagn Images

Jordan Marsh, Point Guard

Jerry Easter II, Shooting Guard

Amarion Dickerson, Guard

Jordan Marsh, Point Guard

Mar 4, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jordan Marsh (7) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Washington Huskies at Alaska Airlines Arena at Hec Edmundson Pavilion. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

Jordan Marsh is a 5-11 junior that averaged 7.3 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists in 28 games for USC in 2025-26. He shot 40.0 percent from the field, 35.7 percent from three, and 77.8 percent from the free throw line.

Marsh entered the portal and will now be going to his fourth different school in four seasons. He is currently rated by 247Sports as a three-star transfer.

As a freshman in 2023-24, he played for the Appalachian State Mountaineers. After one season there, he transferred to the UNC Asheville Bulldogs for his sophomore season in 2024-25. He broke out on the scene at UNC Asheville, averaging 18.8 points per game. He decided to take the jump to a power conference school and transferred to USC.

With the Trojans, Marsh didn’t consistently get a lot of playing time. He averaged 18.4 minutes played per game.

Jerry Easter II, Shooting Guard

Dec 2, 2025; Eugene, Oregon, USA; Southern California Trojans guard Jerry Easter II (8) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Oregon Ducks at Matthew Knight Arena. Mandatory Credit: Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images | Craig Strobeck-Imagn Images

Jerry Easter II is a 6-5 freshman that averaged 4.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.1 assists for USC in 2025-26. Easter played in 29 games for the Trojans and shot 43.6 percent from the field in an average of 17.4 minutes per game.

Easter signed with the Trojans as a member of their 2025 high school recruiting class. As a recruit, he was rated as a four-star recruit and ranked as the No. 51 overall player in the 2025 class per 247Sports. Now as a transfer, Easter is rated as a three-star guard and the No. 201 overall player in the portal.

Amarion Dickerson, Guard

Nov 26, 2025; Lahaina, HI, USA; USC Trojans guard Amarion Dickerson (3) reacts after the Trojans defeated the Arizona State Sun Devils in the championship match at Lahaina Civic Center. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Amarion Dickerson is a 6-7 senior that only played on eight games with USC in 2025-26. In early December, Dickerson suffered a hip injury that ended up keeping him off the floor for the remainder of the season.

In his limited action on the court this season, Dickerson averaged 4.6 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 1.1 assists on 50.0 percent shooting. 2025-26 was Dickerson’s one and only season with the Trojans after transferring from Robert Morris.

In the two years prior to Robert Morris, Dickerson was playing in junior college for Mineral Area College.

USC's Aiming to Snap NCAA Tournament Drought

Feb 24, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Southern California head coach Eric Musselman reacts to a foul call during the second half against the UCLA Bruins at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images | Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

The Trojans will be aiming to snap a three-year NCAA Tournament drought next season in year three of the coach Eric Musselman era.

The 2025-26 season got off to a great start, with the Trojans going undefeated in non-conference play and winning the 2025 Maui Invitational. USC began to struggle in Big Ten play, going 7-13 in conference en route to finishing the season with an overall record of 18-14. The Trojans lost their last eight games.